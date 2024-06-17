The ideological qualifications of World Health Organization chief Tedros

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



At the end of January in 2020, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met Chinese communist leader Xi Jinping in Beijing and commended the country’s efforts to control the Covid outbreak. Tedros also praised the Chinese Communist Party’s top leadership for its “openness to sharing information” about the virus and its spread, even though Chinese officials in Wuhan were cracking down on anyone “spreading rumors” about the disease.

Initially, Tedros also advocated against limiting travel with China and recommended that countries keep their borders open. China is a top financial contributor and has major sway in the WHO’s policies.

According to Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Taiwan warned the WHO about the possibility of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus as early as December 31, 2019, but Tedros “didn’t take the information provided by Taiwan seriously, and we believe that led to the delayed global response to the COVID19 pandemic,” the CECC said.

Tedros is also reportedly close with the WHO’s top non-state benefactor. That would be Bill Gates, who has advocated for controlling population growth via the use of vaccines, something that Tedros has also been accused of.

Close ties with China and Gates are about all one needs to be a WHO director these days. But what about Tedros’s ideological qualifications?

In the June 17 We The Free blog on Substack.com, Josh Walkos details the “troubled history of Tedros.”

Tedros was prominent in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a Marxist-Leninist ideological group which sought to establish a socialist state in Ethiopia.

Tedros served as the Minister of Health from 2005 to 2012 and the Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2016, during which time the TPLF was the dominant force in the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) government.

“Tedros’ tenure as a senior TPLF official has been the subject of significant controversy and allegations of misconduct. One of the most serious accusations is that he was complicit in the TPLF’s systematic marginalization and oppression of the Amhara ethnic group, which the TPLF had long viewed as a threat,” Walkos wrote.

According to a report by the Amhara Professionals Union (APU), a civic organization, the TPLF-led government under Tedros deliberately underfunded and neglected the Amhara region in terms of healthcare and other social services . The report cites data showing that the Amhara region consistently underperformed compared to the Tigray region, Tedros’ home, in key health indicators such as infant mortality, maternal mortality, and access to healthcare.

One shocking allegation is that, while serving in the TPLF-led government, Tedros was involved in the sterilization of Amhara women without their consent via a “vaccination” campaign.

An APU report noted: “Amhara women in their twenties tell to have failed to conceive after they were vaccinated in order to prevent them against a ‘potential disease outbreak.’ The young women who are sheltering near a church drink ‘holy water’ with the hope of regaining fertility. All of them tell that they are unable to conceive ever since they have been vaccinated. They also indicated that schools are empty since there were no children born in their village.”

Another report stated: “The health officers of the government are vaccinating both male and female Amharas between 18-49 years of age monthly under the cover of trachoma and tetanus prevention. As a result the vaccinated people are complaining severe fever, gastrointestinal disturbances, abortion, hemorrhoids, impotency and death.”

Tedros’s tenure as Ethiopia’s Health Minister “was also marked by another controversy – his alleged cover-up of multiple cholera outbreaks,” Walkos wrote.

According to reports, Tedros repeatedly refused to acknowledge the presence of cholera in the country and neighboring Sudan, instead insisting on classifying the outbreaks as “acute watery diarrhea” (AWD) – a move that was widely seen as an attempt to downplay the severity of the situation and avoid international scrutiny.

A group of American doctors wrote to Tedros in 2017 saying: “Your silence about what is clearly a massive cholera epidemic in Sudan daily becomes more reprehensible. The inevitable history that will be written of this cholera epidemic will surely cast you in an unforgiving light,” they wrote, adding that Tedros was “fully complicit in the terrible suffering and dying that continues to spread in East Africa.”

Past scandals did not stop Tedros from ascending to the top of the WHO. He checked all the right boxes for those with major influence in selecting a director for the organization.

Walkos noted that, since joining the WHO, “Tedros has also joined forces with Bills Gates for a variety of ‘Global Health’ projects. For instance, during his initial days in office, Dr. Tedros met with Gates to discuss collaborative efforts on primary health care and other health initiatives. The Gates Foundation, being one of the largest donors to the WHO, has significantly influenced the organization’s agenda.”

Walkos continued:

Bill Gates is no stranger to controversy and even has his own history of introducing vaccination campaigns to “developing” countries that happen to end up sterilizing and harming people. The long drawn out genocide of the Amhara people that happened while Tedros was a leader in the TPLF via policies geared towards those evil ends, should give the world pause about the reasons he is now Director General of the World Health Organization. How anyone can support this man as the Director General of the WHO given his verifiable troubled past riddled with scandal, impropriety, genocide and Marxist-Leninist ideology is an indictment of the institution that wants to dictate what constitutes “global health” for the rest of us. It seems Tedros is quite adept at making things go away that could tarnish his reputation. This is of course, with the help of his friends in high places.

