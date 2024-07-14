The American spirit was unleashed on July 13: ‘Fight, fight, fight’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The most significant event of Saturday July 13, 2024 was not the firing of bullets toward a former president of the United States by a shooter of unknown motivation who is now dead.

It came in the form of a defiant fist pump and the words, “fight, fight, fight,” immediately after President Donald Trump was grazed by a would-be assassin’s bullet.

November will see “America’s most important presidential election in modern history. It’s not simply about the man. It’s about the spirit. Americans need to decide this November if it’s to be demonic forces or godly forces that guide, going forward, for the foreseeable future,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote in a July 14 op-ed.

“MAGAs have been warning for years the lunatic left will one day bring about an assassination attempt on Donald Trump,” Chumley continued. “That day came July 13. But by July 14, the nation and world saw just how futile is the leftist, globalist, collectivist-driven move to shut down freedom in America.”

“Fight,” Trump mouthed, just seconds after bullets almost killed him.

“Fight,” Trump mouthed, raising his fist while blood dripped down his cheek.

“Fight,” Trump mouthed, while security officials tried to usher him from the stage and into the safety of the presidential SUV.

Chumley asked: “Could you imagine Joe Biden doing the same?”

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.

🙏 DJT

The Washington Post came out swinging to defend the Democrats with the headline: “Trump allies immediately blame Biden, Democrats for their rhetoric”.

“Well, Chumley wrote, “Democrats have called for an unleashing of whirlwinds and a summer of resistance and a protest gaggle to get them — MAGA, Trump supporters, conservatives — at their homes, at their places of work, at their places of dining. Democrats in high places of political offices have degraded their titles and mocked their public service by using their platforms and considerable media coverage to press anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, anti-America, anti-police, anti-law-and-order narratives, and worse, to suggest that violence, while ugly, is also sometimes necessary.”

Remember the words of Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters during the trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd: “We got to stay in the street. And we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

What about Chuck Schumer. He said this at a 2020 press conference regarding the Supreme Court and abortion: “I want to tell you [Neil] Gorsuch. I want to tell you [Brett] Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Chumley noted: “Taken by themselves, the angry outbursts are perhaps meaningless. Put them all together and they’re drumbeat calls for violence.

“This has been the ways and means of Democrats for years now — from CHAZ operations in Seattle that saw unruly and armed thugs setting up perimeters on city streets to keep out citizens and keep out police, to Black Lives Matter and antifa types tossing their Molotov cocktails and bricks and rocks — and then having invites to the White House to meet with the president, as if their voices were sane. Rewarding wickedness never ends well.”

Robert McGee was an American frontier hero who was scalped by Sioux Indians in the summer of 1864. He miraculously survived, and wrote The Good Men Project where he said: “True character is revealed in the choices a human being makes under pressure — the greater the pressure, the deeper the revelation, the truer the choice to the character’s essential nature.”

Chumley noted: ‘So think hard on that this November.

“When Biden faces pressure — from a press conference, from a presidential debate, from the calls of party officials to prove he’s healthy enough in mind and body to stay in the Oval Office another four years — he gets confused, petty, angry, confused, wandering, confused.

“When Trump faces pressure — the ultimate pressure; the one where a secret enemy shoots bullets at your head and tries to blow you away?

“He rises from the muddle of security officials who rushed to shield his body from the bullets of a would-be assassin, raises a clenched fist, and mouths to a shocked crowd, ‘fight, fight, fight.’ ”

Your Choice