Texas passes bill requiring Ten Commandments to be posted in every classroom

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2025 Real World News



The Republican-dominated Texas state House on Sunday passed a bill by a vote of 82-46 that would require public schools in the state to place the Ten Commandments in every classroom.

“Nothing is more deep rooted in the fabric of our American tradition of education than the Ten Commandments. The very way we treat others as a society come from the principles found in the Ten Commandments,” said state Rep. Candy Noble, the bill’s sponsor.

The bill would require every public classroom in Texas to display a poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments that is at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall, according to a report by Nexstar’s KXAN.

Noble said the commandments were cited favorably in more than 500 court cases.

Leftist opponents of the legislation charged that placing the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms amounted to a breach in the separation of church and state and would indoctrinate students.

Amendments from Democrats seeking to add other faiths to the displays in public school rooms were rejected.

The bill must still be approved by the GOP-led state Senate before it will go to Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Both of those steps are expected to be made.

