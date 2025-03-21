Terror from the Left: Tesla targeted, conservatives swatted

by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2025 Real World News



Leftist hate and violence have erupted nationwide with the targeting of all things Tesla and the swatting of conservatives.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday that the Department of Justice has charged three individuals who used Molotov cocktails to set Tesla dealerships and cars on fire.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Bondi said in a statement. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.

A woman was arrested after allegedly throwing eight Molotov cocktails at a Salem, Oregon Tesla dealership. She was also armed with an AR-15.

The second suspect was arrested in Loveland, Colorado after allegedly using Molotov cocktails to set fire to multiple Teslas. Authorities later discovered the individual had “possession of materials used to produce additional incendiary weapons.”

The third suspect allegedly wrote vulgar messages targeting President Donald Trump before lighting charging stations on fire in Charleston, South Carolina.

Each suspect faces between 5 to 20 years in prison.

A new website titled “DOGEQUEST” targets the owners of Tesla EVs.

The website includes the personal details of Tesla owners across the country and features a molotov cocktail cursor icon, 404 Media reported.

“DOGEQUEST” has published a searchable map with the alleged names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses of Tesla owners throughout the United States. The site claims it will remove an individual’s data if they can prove they have sold their Tesla vehicle.

The map also includes the locations of Tesla dealerships, supercharger stations, and even employees of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“DOGEQUEST” comes amidst ongoing “Tesla Takedown” demonstrations which have reportedly resulted in vandalism and arson attacks targeting Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and superchargers.

Meanwhile, several conservative commentators and journalists have been the victims of swatting incidents, with one occurring nearly every evening since March 11, according to X posts in which the victims shared video surveillance footage and photos of the events.

Breitbart News noted the “swatting” refers to “an anonymous attacker who targets someone by making a false call to emergency services — using anonymous tools like Google Voice or VPNs to make it appear the call is coming from a certain location — and telling authorities a murder or hostage event is transpiring at a particular address. Swatting is designed to prompt SWAT teams to arrive at the targeted home and descend on unsuspecting victims, which in the past has lead to deadly encounters and murder charges for the offender.”

Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles called the incidents “domestic terrorism and attempted murder.”

Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have also reacted to the wave of dangerous crimes.

“At least 15 figures in conservative politics and media have reported being swatted within the course of one week,” Breitbart reported.

InfoWars reporter Chase Geiser revealed that, one March 11, six to eight “police officers used a PA system to call me by name and order me to walk out of my house.”

“I was handcuffed in the middle of the street, presumably at gunpoint, though I couldn’t tell because of the light being shined on my face,” Geiser recalled. “I was then led into the house where my wife was woken up and we were informed that they received a call from someone pretending to be me and threatening to kill my family.”

Geiser told Breitbart News that he was swatted “twice in one day, so I was bracing for the second one.” He also noted that the incident occurred “just days after our reporter Jamie White was murdered.”

On March 12, independent journalist Nick Sortor announced his family was swatted after his sister received a menacing email.

“Both my dad and my sister were swatted tonight,” Sortor wrote in an X post published in the early morning hours of March 13. “A dozen cops attempted to kick my dad’s door in at gunpoint. This is literal fucking terrorism. And the FBI should treat it as such.”

“Before calling in the swat, this dumbshit sent my sister an email calling me a Nazi, of course. So the motive is clear,” the journalist continued. “In my dad’s case, the caller told police my dad was killing my entire family, requiring them to intervene with deadly force.”

“This is nothing short of attempted murder. They wanted the police to kill my father,” Sortor asserted.

Conservative commentator Gunther Eagleman — who boasts 1.3 million followers on X — also took to social media to reveal he had been swatted on March 13.

“Some ignorant fuck called in a fake hostage situation,” Eagleman said. “Fortunately, I have good relations with law enforcement, and extra patrols will be added. I don’t tolerate threats and will find the culprit.”

As the multiple swatting incidents began circulating on social media, nationally syndicated conservative radio talk show host Joe Pagliarulo revealed in a March 13 X post, “I was swatted two nights ago.”

Pagliarulo shared video footage of the incident, explaining he had initially decided to refrain from disclosing the attack because he didn’t want to give it “oxygen,” but changed his mind after seeing it was not an isolated event, and hoping that shedding light on the matter may help others being targeted.

The conservative radio host explained that at 2:35 a.m. he received an alert on his phone notifying him that a home security camera sensed “movement at the front door.”

Also on March 13, conservative commentator and host of LFA TV’s UNGOVERNED Shawn Farash announced, “I’m being swatted right now” in an X post.

Farash noted that “Officers said they received a phone call that somebody murdered somebody in the house and was planning a suicide by cop,” adding that he and his wife “cooperated with police.”

“They were very nice,” Farash said. “They were not aware that this was going on across the country.”

The night after Farash’s home was targeted — during the early morning hours of March 14 — independent investigative journalist Walter Curt proclaimed, “Was just swatted” in a 3:30 a.m. X post.

Curt shared video footage of the incident and advised others to “simply comply” with authorities if they find themselves in a similar situation.

The same night Curt was attacked, the popular X account Catturd — who boasts 3.6 million followers on Musk’s platform — revealed in a 3:45 a.m. post, “I was just swatted again for the 4th time.”

“I live in the middle of nowhere and know all the cops here (because of the past swattings),” Catturd explained. “They knew what it was immediately and just called me and sent one officer who I just had a great conversation with. Really nice guy.”

“I have the number they called from and will turn all the info over to the FBI today,” Catturd added. “My last two swatters are sitting in prison right now, this new one will be joining them soon.”

Conservative writer Mike Engleman responded to Catturd’s post, declaring that he, too, was swatted that night — at 1:30 a.m.

Then on Saturday night, conservative commentator Matt Van Swol announced in an X post, “I am being swatted right now,” later adding, “A call was made saying that I had murdered my wife and I was hiding in the basement with a gun.”

Van Swol shared footage of the incident, imploring his followers to “watch and understand how this could have gone horribly wrong if this was you and your home.”

“This is not a joke,” he added. “This is domestic terrorism.”

