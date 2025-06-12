‘Terrifying’: ‘Report all foreign invaders’ ad by DHS triggers Left

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 12, 2025

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ad which provides a new hotline for Americans to call to report illegal aliens has sent the Left into meltdown mode:

Los Angeles Magazine likened the ad to “McCarthyism propaganda released during the Cold War. At the time, Americans were urged to report anyone they suspected of having communist leanings, which ensnared many Hollywood actors who landed on a blacklist that tore through the industry in the 1940s into the 1950s.”

The magazine says it spoke to a local resident who called the ad “terrifying.”

“We are going to turn in someone’s nanny? Or the guy mowing the lawn? That poster is gross,” the resident exclaimed.

DHS officials posted the tip line amid ongoing riots in Los Angeles, where illegal aliens and open borders activists have thrown large rocks and other projectiles at law enforcement, blocked traffic, vandalized federal buildings, and burned cars to protest ICE’s enforcement of federal immigration laws.

On Wednesday, ICE announced that illegal alien Emiliano Garduno-Galvez of Mexico was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he threw a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during the Los Angeles riots.

Garduno-Galvez was previously deported from the United States. In 2024, the illegal alien was arrested for grand theft and drunk driving in Anaheim, California, and Long Beach, California.

The Hill called the new DHS ad a “provocative new poster.”

The World Socialist Website accused the Trump Administration of amplifying “white supremacist propaganda.”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace was triggered by the ad that was released “on Elon Musk’s platform X.”

Wallace asked: “Did Vladimir Putin write this?”

