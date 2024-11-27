Team Trump subjected to ‘swatting,’ an act of ‘terrorism when directed at our leaders

by WorldTribune Staff, November 27, 2024 Real World News



A series of bomb threats and “swatting” incidents targeting several of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees are being investigated by the FBI, according to a press release from the Trump-Vance transition team.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

Agriculture Secretary nominee Brooke Rollins, U.S. Ambassador to the UN nominee Rep. Elise Stefanik, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator nominee Lee Zeldin, Labor ​Secretary nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Housing and Urban Development ​Secretary nominee Scott Turner were targeted.

Swatting is a tactic in which someone reports a fake emergency, usually at someone’s home, to produce a massive law enforcement response.

In a post to X, Rollins credited the police in Forth Worth, Texas, for responding to a threat “against our home and family. We were unharmed and quickly returned home. I want to express my deep gratitude to the law-enforcement professionals who did their utmost, in both speed and expertise, to protect us — as they protect our community every single day.”

Stefanik’s office released a statement saying she and her family were targeted with a bomb threat:

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence. New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism. We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7. We want to share our best wishes to the Upstate NY community for a happy and safe Thanksgiving. We are especially grateful to our law enforcement officers and military families who are on duty over the holiday season.”

How serious is swatting?

Human Event Editor Jack Posobiec, whose background includes a stint with U.S. Navy Intelligence posted on Telegram, as summarized:

The Left’s playbook against Trump supporters has taken a dark turn. They’ve escalated from riots and protests to Swatting, and let’s call it what it is:

These are not just pranks, they are death threats aimed at our President-elect Donald Trump’s appointees and incoming Cabinet members

Here’s the harsh truth: swatting isn’t some harmless game. It’s a tactic deployed by the radical elements within the left-wing cult that’s been emboldened over the years. These incidents are designed to provoke a lethal response from law enforcement, putting lives at risk. It’s a game of Russian roulette with real bullets. …

Swatting is a direct threat to the lives of our leaders. It’s not just about disruption; it’s about causing harm, potentially fatal harm, through fear and tactical deceit. ….

Imagine, being an incoming Cabinet member or an appointee, trying to serve your country, only to have your family awakened by armed police in the dead of night, all because someone decided your political alignment was their personal target. ….

We must see these swatting incidents for what they are: an extension of the cancel culture that has graduated from social media shaming to physical intimidation. The left has weaponized every tool at their disposal, including law enforcement, to push their agenda. …. Swatting isn’t just a crime; it’s an act of terrorism when directed at our leaders.

Zeldin said in a post to X that he was the victim of a bomb threat: “A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message. My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops.”

Chavez-DeRemer said she received a pipe bomb threat at her Oregon home: “This kind of violence harms not just the intended targets, but entire communities.”

Turner​ said his home was targeted on the “eve of Thanksgiving” and that nothing would shake his resolve to serve on Trump’s team.

Punchbowl News senior congressional correspondent Melanie Zanona reported that former Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who withdrew as the nominee for attorney general, was the subject of a pipe bomb threat.

“A bomb squad is responding to the Florida home of former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after he received a pipe bomb threat, I’m told,” Zanona wrote in post on X. “After the sheriff was made aware of the threat, a bomb-sniffing dog was brought over to sniff the mail box, but it was inconclusive. So that’s why the squad is now being brought in.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote in a post to X that Joe Biden and Democrats have an obligation to speak up and condemn the threats: “This year, there was not just one but TWO assassination attempts on President Trump. Now some of his Cabinet nominees and their families are facing bomb threats. This is dangerous and unhinged. It is not who we are in America.”

Leavitt said: “These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action. President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future. With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.”

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 27, 2024

