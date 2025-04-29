Swamp’s quiet media war against Trump prompts lie detector tests at security agencies

by WorldTribune Staff, April 29, 2025 Real World News



As entrenched inhabitants of the Swamp continue to feed the media via leaks, the Trump Administration is fighting back via the polygraph.

FBI Director Kash Patel has directed the administering of lie detector tests to discover the source of information leaks.

“The seriousness of the specific leaks in question precipitated the polygraphs, as they involved potential damage to security protocols at the bureau,” an FBI spokesperson told The Washington Post.

“People are trying to keep their heads down,” the Post cited a former FBI field office official as saying.

An official with a top-secret clearance said: “It’s a toxic environment.”

Last week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard referred two members of the intelligence community for prosecution by the Department of Justice. The allegation from Gabbard’s office was that the two intelligence professionals had leaked classified information.

Fox News Digital learned from Gabbard’s office that “the intelligence community professionals allegedly leaked classified information to the Washington Post and The New York Times.” The report noted that a third person will also be referred to the DOJ for criminal activity.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has warned he may begin administering polygraph tests, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Among those whom Hegseth has threatened with polygraphs are former acting chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Christopher Grady, as well as Lt. Gen. Doug Sims, the Joint Staff director.

A late March memo from Hegseth’s chief of staff stated: “recent unauthorized disclosures” had occurred and an investigation should be launched. “The use of polygraphs in the execution of this investigation will be in accordance with applicable law and policy.”

In March, the Department of Homeland Security began performing polygraph tests on employees, NBC News reported. This included FEMA’s acting administrator and around a dozen other officials at the agency, CNN reported.

The Washington Post noted that polygraph testing is required for establishing employment eligibility at large intelligence agencies and generally takes place every five years.

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!