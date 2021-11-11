Suspended 36 days for not wearing mask, Florida 2nd grader tells school board she hopes they ‘go to jail’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2021

Fiona Lashells, a Florida 2nd grader who just turned 8-years-old, does not like being forced to wear a face mask at school. In fact, she has been suspended for 36 days for refusing to mask up at school.

Fiona confronted the Palm Beach County School Board over the mask mandate, telling the board members: “I hope you all go to jail for doing this to me.”

In July, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order making face masks optional in schools. But in local school districts like Fiona’s in Palm Beach County, Covid tyrants are still enforcing mask mandates.

She is “on a mission to take back, not only her rights but every American child’s constitutional rights from the tyrant school board,” her mother, Bailey Lashells, told The Free Press.

Bailey Lashells said that Fiona has now been told that she will fail the second grade, despite completing all of her assignments.

“Fiona is a strong-minded and fearless young girl who was ready to conquer the world at 7,” she told the newspaper. “Unfortunately, the blows just seem to not stop as she was recently told after completing every assignment her teacher will provide that she is not only failing 2nd grade but that there is no way she could catch up, per her teacher.”

“I’m doing it for other kids and not just myself,” Fiona told Fox 8.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court on Wednesday overturned the state’s mask mandate for public schools.

But public school students in the Keystone State will still have to mask up because Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf immediately appealed the decision, keeping the mandate in place for now.

State Health Secretary Alison Beam did not have the authority to issue a statewide mask mandate for public schools, the court ruled in a 4-1 decision.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health “does not have carte blanche authority to impose whatever disease control measures the Department of Health sees fit to implement without regard for the procedures for promulgating rules and regulations, expedited or otherwise,” wrote Judge Christine Cannon for the majority. “In the absence of a declared emergency… the Governor and the executive agencies of the Commonwealth must follow the prescribed procedures for rulemaking.”

Phil Kline of the Amistad Project, which represented the plaintiffs in the case, applauded the court’s decision while criticizing the Wolf regime for imposing the mandate in the first place.

“State officials issued this order unilaterally, bypassing the normal democratic process. The court found that this is an improper action by the executive branch assuming powers that are not theirs,” Kline said in a statement. “This is another demonstration that the best decisions regarding education and children are made by parents, working with local school districts, not distant executives assuming unauthorized power.”

The ruling was lauded by Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican who challenged the mandate.

“Today’s ruling validates what we have said all along — mask decisions should be made by parents and school boards, NOT unelected bureaucrats,” Corman said in a joint statement with state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. “A blanket mandate does not address the unique needs and circumstances of individual communities, and it takes power away from the people who are in the best position to protect our kids.”

