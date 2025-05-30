Supreme Court: Trump can revoke protected status for 500,000 illegal aliens

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 30, 2025

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump can revoke the protected status of 500,000 illegal aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela while an appeal of the president’s Jan. 20 executive order is pending.

In a 7-2 decision, the high court granted a stay of a lower court ruling that had blocked the terminations ordered by Trump on his first day back in the White House.

“We are confident in the legality of our actions to protect the American people and look forward to further action from the Supreme Court to vindicate us,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

Trump on Jan. 20 instructed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to terminate all so-called “categorical parole programs,” or CHNV parole, in which the Biden-Harris regime allowed the illegals to live in the United States for up to two years, and for some to legally work in the U.S.

Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court means DHS can revoke the protected status of the illegal aliens while the 1st Circuit considers an appeal of the order itself.

In the administration’s brief to the high court, Solicitor General John Sauer urged the justices to set aside the lower court’s order, saying it “blocks the Executive Branch from exercising its discretionary authority over a key aspect of the Nation’s immigration and foreign policy and thwarts Congress’s express vesting of that decision in the Secretary, not courts.”

The ruling comes nearly two weeks after the Supreme Court allowed the Trump Administration to revoke the status of nearly 350,000 Venezuelan immigrants in the U.S. who were allowed to remain under the Temporary Status Program.

The National Pulse’s William Upton noted: “The high court took an increasingly rare step in reversing what the Trump Administration has called judicial interference in executive branch powers. Since his inauguration in January, Trump has seen a number of major political agenda items hamstrung by judicial interference, which has led critics to contend that federal courts are abusing their authority to encroach on Article II constitutional powers.”

