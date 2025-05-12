Supreme Court ruling raises the question: Just how many trans troops are in U.S. military?

by WorldTribune Staff, May 12, 2025 Real World News



Under a directive issued by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on May 8, troops who have self-identified as transgender will begin the process of voluntary separation from military service.

Hegseth’s directive follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling which allows the Pentagon to enforce President Donald Trump’s executive order banning trans individuals from the military pending ongoing court proceedings.

The question is, how many trans troops are in the U.S. military?

Pentagon officials said that as of Dec. 9, 2024, there were 4,240 troops diagnosed with gender dysphoria in the active duty, National Guard, and Reserve. But they acknowledge the number may be higher.

There are about 2.1 million total troops serving.

Hegseth’s directive is reportedly expected to result in the removal of up to 1,000 openly trans service members from the U.S. military.

All other active duty, National Guard, and Reserve members were given 30 days—until June 6 for active duty and July 7 for Guard and Reserve—to come forward if they identify as transgender.

Those who do not self-identify may still be flagged based on medical records that show a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Hegseth said that the Department of Defense is “leaving wokeness and weakness behind.”

“No more pronouns,” he told a special operations forces conference in Tampa. “No more dudes in dresses. We’re done with that s—.”

The new Pentagon trans policy would allow for limited exemptions.

That includes transgender personnel seeking to enlist who can prove on a case-by-case basis that they directly support warfighting activities, or if an existing service member diagnosed with gender dysphoria can prove they support a specific warfighting need, never transitioned to the gender they identify with and proves over 36 months they are stable in their biological sex “without clinically significant distress.”

If a waiver is issued, the applicant would still face a situation where only their biological sex was recognized for bathroom facilities, sleeping quarters and even in official recognition, such as being called “Sir” or “Ma’am.”

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!