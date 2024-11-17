Supporters call Matt Gaetz champion of justice for the falsely accused

by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2024 Real World News



“If you are a Republican, and you have never been falsely accused of something, are you even trying to fight?”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec posted on social media: “In the realm of American politics, where character assassinations are as common as policy debates, Matt Gaetz has emerged not only as a figure of resilience but also as a beacon for those who value the integrity of justice.”

Should Gaetz be confirmed as Attorney General, he will head up a Department of Justice which not long ago had launched an investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct. The investigation was dropped by the DOJ for lack of evidence.

Florida real estate developer Stephen Alford was sentenced to just over five years in federal prison for trying to extort $25 million from Don Gaetz, the former state Florida Senate president and father of Matt Gaetz.

Therein lies a story.

Conservatives are saying that Gaetz is the perfect nominee for AG in the second Trump administration — a champion of justice for the falsely accused.

“The salacious allegations against him, which painted him as a villain in a lurid narrative, have been thoroughly debunked, revealing a tale not of personal misconduct but of political maneuvering by a convicted felon seeking leniency.”

During his time as representative of Florida’s 1st Congressional District, Gaetz was accused of being involved in sexual misconduct and illicit behavior, threatening to end his political career and reputation.

The source of the allegations was Joel Greenberg, a former associate of Gaetz was embroiled in his own legal troubles.

“Greenberg, facing a slew of charges including sex trafficking, wire fraud, and identity theft, was in a position where cooperation with federal authorities could potentially mitigate his sentence,” Posobiec noted. “It was under these circumstances that he pointed fingers at Gaetz, painting a picture of corruption and misconduct that could sway public opinion and potentially derail investigations into his own crimes.”

The DOJ conducted a thorough investigation and decided not to pursue charges against Gaetz, citing issues with witness credibility and lack of substantiating evidence. \

“This decision was not made lightly, especially given the political climate where such allegations can fuel partisan fervor,” Posobiec wrote. “However, the truth emerged that Greenberg, in his desperation, had tried to manufacture an alliance of guilt that included Gaetz.”

Posobiec continued: “Moreover, Gaetz’s staunch denial and his proactive approach in addressing these allegations head-on further highlighted the falsehoods. His transparency, along with his legal team’s vigorous defense, showcased not only his innocence but also the fragility of claims made by someone with everything to lose.”

Greenberg would go on to plead guilty to sex trafficking, stalking and identity theft, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. As part of his 2021 plea agreement, Greenberg admitted to paying for sex with women, including a minor, and charging some of it to his government American Express account. He said he introduced the girl to other men, who also paid her for sex.

Prosecutors examined whether Gaetz was one of those men. The Wall Street Journal and others have reported on this, but as the broader criminal investigation progressed, “doubts were growing about whether the prosecutors had a solid case against Gaetz,” the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Witnesses who testified before the grand jury were unable to corroborate the central allegation, that Gaetz, too, had had sex with the girl when she was 17, a lawyer for Gaetz said. Some witnesses suggested Gaetz had slept with her, but it was around her 18th birthday, leaving an opening for confusion about whether she was a minor at the time, the lawyer said.

In September 2022, DOJ prosecutors recommended against charging Gaetz.

Gaetz, who wasn’t named in Greenberg’s plea, has denied ever having sex with a minor as an adult or paying for sex, and said any accusations against him were part of an extortion scheme to get his family to pay $25 million to put an end to the investigation.

Alford was arrested in August 2021 and charged with wire fraud and attempting to prevent seizure of an electronic device. He pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud on November 22, 2021.

“This ordeal has not only cleared Gaetz’s name but has also positioned him uniquely to serve as Attorney General,” Posobiec wrote.

Posobiec noted reasons why Gaetz could be the most effective Attorney General for justice in America:

“1. Understanding of False Accusations: Having been the target of baseless allegations, Gaetz brings firsthand experience with the destructive power of false accusations. This personal insight would drive him to ensure due process and fairness, preventing the misuse of legal power for political vendettas.

“2. Advocacy for Victims of False Allegations: His experience could lead to reforms that protect individuals from unwarranted legal attacks, ensuring that the justice system does not become a tool for political retribution.

“3. Commitment to Transparency: Gaetz’s handling of his own situation demonstrated a commitment to transparency. As Attorney General, this could translate into policies that enhance public trust in the Department of Justice, ensuring that investigations are conducted openly and justly.

“4. Combating Corruption: Having been at the center of a case where corruption attempted to undermine his career, Gaetz would likely prioritize initiatives aimed at rooting out corruption within the justice system and beyond, ensuring that those who bend the law for personal gain are held accountable.

“5. Restoration of Public Trust: The public’s faith in justice has been shaken by numerous high-profile cases where political motivations seemed to cloud legal proceedings. Gaetz, with his background, could work towards restoring this trust, ensuring that justice isn’t just served but is seen to be served fairly.

Posobiec concluded: “In an era where the line between legal scrutiny and political witch hunts can blur, having an Attorney General who understands this dichotomy could be pivotal for the integrity of the American justice system. Gaetz, with his firsthand experience, commitment to transparency, and understanding of the repercussions of false allegations, stands as a candidate who could truly champion justice in America.”

