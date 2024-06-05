Suddenly newsworthy at Yahoo: ‘Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise’ in 3 million excess deaths

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



“Covid vaccines could be partly to blame for the rise in excess deaths since the pandemic, scientists have suggested.”

Disinformation?

Yahoo News editors on June 4, 2024 felt free to publish a story by The Telegraph which cited researchers from the Netherlands who analyzed data from 47 Western countries and discovered there had been more than three million excess deaths since 2020, with the trend continuing despite the rollout of the Covid shots.

The study found that across Europe, the U.S. and Australia there had been more than one million excess deaths in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, but also 1.2 million in 2021 and 800,000 in 2022 after measures, including the injections, were implemented.

Researchers said the figure included deaths from Covid-19, but also the “indirect effects of the health strategies to address the virus spread and infection.”

The researchers said the “unprecedented” figures “raised serious concerns” and called on governments to fully investigate the underlying causes, including possible vaccine harms.

Writing in the BMJ Public Health, the authors from Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, said: “Although Covid-19 vaccines were provided to guard civilians from suffering morbidity and mortality by the Covid-19 virus, suspected adverse events have been documented as well.

“Both medical professionals and citizens have reported serious injuries and deaths following vaccination to various official databases in the Western World.”

They added: “During the pandemic, it was emphasized by politicians and the media on a daily basis that every Covid-19 death mattered and every life deserved protection through containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the same morale should apply.”

And this is news in June of 2024?

Take a look at the following headlines courtesy of the WorldTribune.com wayback machine:

As one social media post noted: “Oh, they are just reporting what so many said and got canceled for 4 years ago when it was evident. But it’s ok in 2024. Can we say mass murder yet?”

