Stoltenberg moves from NATO to Bilderberg Group as globalists brace for new Trump World Order

Maybe the global elites who belong to the Bilderberg Group are having deep policy discussions about the widespread geopolitical disruptions that followed the election of Donald J. Trump on Nov. 5 who is a month away from even taking office.

Then again, much of what the discreet elites do could jut be hot air among the self-elect.

Nobody really knows for sure because the Bilderberg Group members haven’t been talking.

The question is, will they continue to be tight-lipped given new leadership in the group and the new Trump administration coming on Jan. 20, 2025?

Jens Stoltenberg, the former head of NATO, has been named the new co-chair of the Bilderberg Group.

“Bilderberg thrives on discreet diplomacy, elite networking and intelligence: a former chief of MI6, Sir John Sawers, is a member of the group’s steering committee and the current head of the CIA, William Burns, was a member before quietly resigning when he took office,” Charlie Skelton wrote in a Dec. 25 analysis for The Guardian.

While Stoltenberg has not been discreet about his criticism of Donald Trump in the past, the former NATO chief “was carefully welcoming of Trump 2.0,” Skelton wrote.”

Stoltenberg’s strategy? Simply that “we need to invest more in defense” in order to “remind the incoming administration that, far from being a burden, the transatlantic relationship is a key strategic asset in this era of great-power competition.”

Stoltenberg is a big-name addition to Bilderberg and follows the recent election of CNN personality Fareed Zakaria to the group’s steering committee, “perhaps signalling a shift out of the shadows for the publicity-shy group,” Skelton wrote.

“Bilderberg hasn’t held a press conference for decades, but the urbane politician Stoltenberg is far more used to media briefings and Q&As than the man he replaces: the Dutch economist and Goldman Sachs adviser Victor Halberstadt, who died in September.”

Stoltenberg has already made a statement to the press about his new role, telling the Norwegian newspaper Dagens Näringsliv that Bilderberg, “together with the Munich Security Conference … is a good platform for cooperation between leaders in the political arena, business and the academic world.”

The yearly Bilderberg Meeting, which began in 1954, draws the likes of everyone from prime ministers to royals, business tycoons and academics.

According to the official Bilderberg website, discussions are held under the Chatham House Rule, which means participants can use any information they receive during the meeting but cannot reveal its source.

Skelton noted that Stoltenberg “knows that however tricky things get with Trump, he’s got a hotline to the White House through Peter Thiel: The incoming vice-president, JD Vance, used to work for Thiel at Mithril Capital, and a healthy handful of Thiel’s tech network are lined up for senior posts in the second Trump administration.

“But that’s the thing with the studiously bipartisan Bilderberg: they’ve always got someone on the inside, whoever wins.”

