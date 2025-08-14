‘Stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else:’ U.S. Attorney Pirro charges man who assaulted officer

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 14, 2025

The ironies abound. The sandwich thrower turns out to be a lawyer working for the Department of Justice.

Was working for the Department of Justice, that is.

Sean Charles Dunn, a 37-year-old trial attorney, was fired by the DOJ after he was charged with felony assault for throwing a Subway sandwich at a federal agent in Washington, D.C.

The charge was announced by Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, and the incident, which was captured on video and went viral.

The video shows the man berating law enforcement officers in D.C. before he gets in the face of one officer and then throws at and hits the officer with a sandwich right in front of a Subway shop.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Dunn was immediately fired after it was learned he was a contractor for the DOJ.

If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you. I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony. This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven… https://t.co/l1jWVjLJPA — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 14, 2025

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, announced the felony charge while suggesting what Dunn could do with his sandwich.

