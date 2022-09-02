Steve Bannon swatted for second time in two months at D.C. home

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 2, 2022

Steve Bannon was swatted on Thursday at his home in Washington, D.C. It was the second time in two months for the top former Trump White House adviser.

D.C. police confirmed to DailyMail.com that officers were called to the home in the 200 block of A Street NE at 7:17 p.m. local time after an individual called police and reported a gunman was on the loose and possibly in Bannon’s house.

In addition to the police, the fire department and ambulances were also dispatched to the residence.

After investigating the scene, police confirmed that no shots were fired and that there was no active threat.

Swatting is the practice of placing a hoax call to the police about a violent crime at a home.

In July, Bannon was reportedly live on air when cops swooped in on his D.C. home, but it is not believed he was home.

He was later seen walking up the steps to the rowhouse with police and told reporters the police had “been terrific.”

Officers had reportedly gone to the scene after a caller said a man with a “high powered rifle” was threatening to “shoot everyone” who approached the building. The call was determined to be a hoax.

