South Korea’s President Yoon silent on announcements made by his party’s leader

To believe the international legacy media, one would refer to South Korea’s president in the past tense.

On Dec. 7, after South Korea President Yoon Suk-Yeol had declared, then rescinded, martial law, leaders of his People Power Party (PPP) claimed that Yoon had agreed he would no longer be involved in state affairs and would essentially surrender power to the prime minister.

PPP leader Han Dong-Hoon, along with Prime Minister Han Duk-Su, held a press conference on Dec. 7, stating: “Until the president leaves office, the president will be effectively removed from office, and the prime minister, in consultation with the [People Power] party, will take care of the running of the state without a hitch.”

Han also stated: “Even before he leaves office, the president will not be involved in state affairs, including foreign affairs. President Yoon also promised to entrust the party with a plan to stabilize the political situation in the future, including during his term, in accordance with the mandate of the people.”

However, Yoon has made no announcements confirming or denying what Han Dong-Hoon and Han Duk-Su allege he agreed to.

There are problems with Han Dong-Hoon’s statements, “including the legality and the ‘mandate’ he is referring to. Han has no constitutional or legal authority to take over power from the president,” East Asia Research Center director Tara O noted in a Dec. 10 analysis.

“Han is not even a lawmaker. Prior to this, he was the Justice Minister appointed by Yoon, but he holds no government position currently; he heads a political party. Yet, he stated that he will carry out the duties of state affairs, including foreign policy as an unelected person with no mandate from the people.”

Yoon faced an impeachment vote on Dec. 7 but it failed. The Korea Times reported on Dec. 11 that Yoon has no intention to resign and want to fight his charges. According to a PPP official, Yoon’s thinking is: “There will be no resignation under any circumstances. I will not voluntarily step down.”

The media in Korea and worldwide have also been silent on the widespread public concerns about “election fraud” as a factor in the political drama playing out on the streets of Seoul, as reported by WorldTribune.com on Dec. 7.

A video of the Han press conference posted to YouTube had over 2,300 comments, most criticizing Han Dong-Hoon and Han Duk-Soo for usurping Yoon’s power.

Among the comments:

Is power a rice cake? To divide it between you two? The owners of the rice cake (the citizens) didn’t even allow it. You really look down on the Korean citizens.

There was no impeachment, so how can the prime minister act in an acting capacity? It’s just a pun and you’re just trying to gaslight us by saying you did this.

Are they ill? No matter how you look at it, the way they take power is at the Communist level.

Hey Dong-Hoon, who are you to say you’ll act as the president? (Your party) collapsed at the general election (of April 10, 2024) with only 108 seats, so you can’t do anything…Who gave the prime minister and a party leader, who are not even elected, the power? The citizens? You must be joking.

You two are saying you’ll blatantly take power? Is there anyone who voted for Han Duk-Su and Han Dong-Hoon? You’re not even in elected positions. What are you 2 doing?

You’re playing with words. There’s no impeachment, so how can the prime minister be delegated power? Is this North Korea? Ha ha ha ha. Are you having a Communist party meeting?

Oh, in the Republic of Korea, presidential power can be leased out?

The citizens have entrusted the authority of the citizens to the president. They did not delegate it to Han Dong-Hoon and Han Duk-Soo. The Constitution does not state it. By what authority do you intend to exercise presidential authority?

Media reports on Dec. 11 claimed that investigations are looking into insurrection charges against Yoon.

South Korean presidents cannot be prosecuted while in office, but crimes of insurrection and treason are exceptions, according to the Constitution.

Reports said South Korean police raided Yoon’s office to search for evidence on Dec. 11. The Presidential Security Service, however, blocked the investigators’ entry.

The reports also noted that the CIO has told the parliament that the agency will attempt to arrest Yoon “when circumstances allow.”

The remarkably uniform media narrative on the chaotic events in Seoul continues to fly in the face of facts and a large unreported segment of public opinion.

Tara O noted on social media: “The media appears to have banned the term ‘election fraud.’ ”

