South Korean delegation ‘on the plane’ to U.S.; China hit with 104% tariff

A South Korea delegation was en route to Washington, DC on Tuesday for negotiations with President Donald Trump on trade and defense.

The blue-chip Dow soared 1,238 points, or 3.2%, after the opening bell on Tuesday amid renewed optimism for a deal with trading partners before stiff tariffs kick in Wednesday.

The gains were erased, however, after the White House announced it would level an additional 50% tax on China — raising the total to 104% — because of retaliatory 34% tariffs by Beijing on U.S. products.

The blue-chip Dow finished down 320 points Tuesday, at 37,645.

Trump said last week during his “Liberation Day” address that he would impose a 25% reciprocal tariff on South Korea.

In a Tuesday morning post on Truth Social, the president said he had a “productive conversation” with South Korea’s acting president Han Duck-Soo regarding a broad slate of economic and military issues.

I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea. We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large scale purchase of U.S. LNG, their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big time Military Protection we provide to South Korea. They began these Military payments during my first term, Billions of Dollars, but Sleepy Joe Biden, for reasons unknown, terminated the deal. That was a shocker to all! In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries. Their top TEAM is on a plane heading to the U.S., and things are looking good. We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States. Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs, and getting them negotiated also. “ONE STOP SHOPPING” is a beautiful and efficient process!!! China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen! GOD BLESS THE USA.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump Administration is open to negotiating to reduce tariffs, saying the U.S. could “end up with some good deals.”

The administration signaled it was open to discussing lower tariffs with Japan, Israel and some other countries. Japanese stocks jumped after Bessent said the country would be prioritized in trade talks.

Meantime, Beijing lashed back at Trump’s threat of even higher tariffs on China, raising the specter of an all-out trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. “If the U.S. insists on its own way, China will fight to the end,” the communist country’s Commerce Ministry said.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Wall Street’s addiction to Chinese labor is similar to the fentanyl addictions also fueled by China. Both stem from the same source. And both require detox and withdrawal before recovery can begin.”

Meanwhile, Indonesia chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said the nation plans to buy liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and soybeans from the U.S.

Indonesia also plans to lower import taxes on steel, mining products, and health equipment from the U.S., and electronics, mobile phones, and laptops from any country, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati added.

Vietnam moved to avoid Trump’s 46% tariff by offering to buy more U.S. goods, including security and defense products.

