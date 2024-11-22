Sorry Andy: Trump rules out McCabe’s pick for FBI chief

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2024 Real World News



Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe recommended President-elect Donald Trump name Mike Rogers as FBI director, describing Rogers, an FBI special agent in the 1980s and 1990s, as “a totally reasonable, logical selection.”

Sorry Andy, it appears Trump was not interested in advice from one of the FBI officials who launched the Crossfire Hurricane investigation against Trump using the Steele dossier the bureau knew to be compiled from false information.

An incoming top White House aide to Trump on Friday said Rogers, a former Michigan congressman who lost his bid for a U.S. Senate seat to Democrat Elissa Slotkin on Nov. 5, would not head up the FBI.

“It’s not happening,” Dan Scavino Jr., Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff, wrote in a post to X.

Scavino said he had spoken to Trump about Rogers.

Trump’s response, according to Scavino: “I have never even given it a thought.”

Rogers was seen by many in the MAGA movement as an establishment figure who was too cozy with the “deep state.”

Another reported top contender for the role, Kash Patel, who was principal deputy to Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence, said he would “shut down the FBI Hoover building on Day 1 and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state.”

And you know Patel’s potential nomination has cachet when McCabe is warning against his taking any top position at the bureau.

“No part of the FBI’s mission is safe with Kash Patel in any position of leadership in the FBI and certainly not in the deputy director’s job,” McCabe told CNN on Thursday. “If you enter into that position with nothing more than a desire to disrupt and destroy the organization, there is a lot of damage someone like Kash Patel could do in a position like deputy director at the FBI.”

That’s the idea, Andy.

Another deep stater, former FBI Special Agent Daniel Brunner, told CNN that Patel could cause “massive damage” to the agency.

“Putting someone like Kash Patel in the position of director of the FBI is, I believe, extremely, extremely dangerous because … his resume isn’t traditional,” Brunner said.

That’s the idea, Danny.

Patel’s career includes roles as a public defender, federal prosecutor, and aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, where he was a key investigator in unraveling the Russiagate hoax.

Patel has publicly criticized the “deep state” and wrote a book called “Government Gangsters”, which calls for a clearing out of the Department of Justice and the Intelligence Community by firing top officials and prosecuting those he says abused their authority for political ends.

Just spoke to President Trump regarding Mike Rogers going to the FBI. It’s not happening — In his own words, “I have never even given it a thought.” Not happening. — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 22, 2024

Kash Patel on the FBI Corruption. “We went to them and said, look, you guys didn’t do this. Help us expose it. And they both doubled down. You know what they did? They launched an investigation against me.” “The senior congressional investigator for Russiagate on the House… pic.twitter.com/CHF4doQLgI — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) November 19, 2024

