Soros, leftist billionaires turn on Elon and Tesla with a vengeance

Since Elon Musk went MAGA, leftists have turned on Tesla. Protests have been staged at Tesla dealerships across the USA.

AOC even sold the Tesla she once proudly boasted of owning.

Musk said that an investigation has found five “ActBlue-funded groups” responsible for protests occurring at Tesla dealerships.

Musk identified the groups as Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, as well as the the Democratic Socialists of America. He also named ActBlue funders, including George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix, The Post Millennial reported on Saturday.

“ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. This week, 7 ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel,” Musk stated on X.

Activists seen last week at a Tesla dealership in Manhattan toted signs comparing Musk to Adolf Hitler and expressing support for Ukraine.

The protest was part of the #TeslaTakedown movement, which has included demonstrations at Tesla dealerships in Boston, Portland, California, Florida, and other locations across the country.

While attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, Musk dismissed the protests, referring to them as “fake rallies.”

“At this point, I’m not sure how much of the left is even real,” Musk said at the time.

So, is Musk rethinking his dive into MAGA and DOGE?

Doesn’t look like it.

Musk said he believes Tesla is on track to become the most valuable company in the world. He even believes there is a possibility it will be worth more than the next five largest companies combined — today, those five companies would be Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, and Alphabet, and they have a total market value of $13.4 trillion.

The forward-thinking Musk doesn’t seem fazed that a bunch of leftist EV enthusiasts have soured on Tesla. He said he believes products like Tesla’s full self-driving (FSD) software and Optimus humanoid robot have addressable markets that are far and away larger than the EV market. As a result, he’s steering the company in those directions rather than engaging in a race-to-the-bottom price war with other EV producers.

