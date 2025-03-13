Soros, hard Left reportedly funding escalating nationwide protests targeting Elon Musk

by WorldTribune Staff, March 13, 2025 Real World News



George Soros and other leftist benefactors have been funding groups targeting Elon Musk’s Tesla, reports say.

Soros gave $7.6 million to the Indivisible Project, one of five groups Musk accused of targeting his Tesla company, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

“Tesla cars, Cybertrucks, dealerships and charging stations have been set on fire, shot at and sprayed with graffiti across the nation in acts of politically charged vandalism since Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency started making government cuts,” the report said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Congress will investigate the “sources” of the attacks against Musk and Tesla, with the help of the Department of Justice and the FBI.

“The heroic work of @elonmusk has so panicked the radical Left that they’re now calling him ‘racist'(?!) and engaging in domestic terrorism to attack Tesla owners and their vehicles!” Johnson posted on X Wednesday.

In a post to X, Musk wrote: “An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla ‘protests’: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America,” Musk wrote.

An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla “protests”: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America. ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman,… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2025

Indivisible Project, a Washington-based non-profit, has been almost entirely financed by Soros’s Open Society Foundations. It is coordinating a cross-country protest against Musk, empowering “grassroots” affiliates to “stop the Trump-Musk coup,” according to its website.

The Post’s report noted that Indivisible Action’s anti-Musk activities include posting a toolkit on its website for a “Musk or US March Recess” demonstration planned for next week during the government’s spring break. The toolkit includes graphics for signs reading: “GTFO Musk” and “Fire Elon Musk.”

In addition to Soros, the group has received $2 million from the Sandler Foundation, which funds groups such as the leftist news platform ProPublica.

The Philadelphia-based Disruption Project provides training for leftists to engaged in climate change activism and is currently in default with the IRS, according to public records.

Disruption Project, whose latest federal filing shows just over $28,000 in its coffers, is linked to Action Network, a group established as a result of the Occupy Wall Street protests in New York in 2011.

Action Network helped Disruption Project and other leftist groups organize a “Tesla Takedown” last month, encouraging consumers to “sell your Teslas; Dump your stock.”

The joint Disruption Project/Action Network Action also listed the addresses of Tesla dealerships for protestors to target across the country on its website.

The New York-based Rise & Resist has also organized protests against Musk, publishing a social media “toolkit” on its website linked to a “Tesla Takedown.” The group organized a recent picket of the Tesla dealership in New York City’s Meatpacking district where six protestors were arrested.

The Post noted that “Rise & Resist also appears to be in default with the IRS and shows less than $30,000 in revenue, public records show.”

Troublemakers is a Seattle-based radical environmental organization “committed to taking action for life on Earth.” The group has also been involved in the “Tesla Takedown” events at Tesla dealerships.

On their website they urge people to dump Tesla stock and claim “Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk,” while urging “No one is coming to save us—not politicians.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!