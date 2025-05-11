Soros-funded NGOs sue Trump Administration to stop migrant child trafficking crackdown

by WorldTribune Staff, May 11, 2025 Real World News



The Trump Administration in February reformed the Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) program in an effort to stop the trafficking of migrant children within the United States.

The National Center for Youth Law and Democracy Forward, two leftist organizations funded in part by billionaire globalist George Soros, have sued to stop the reforms.

President Donald Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has tightened the process for verifying the legal status of an adult sponsor before a UAC is handed over to their care.

HHS whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas said migrant children were being turned over to adult sponsors who were, in most cases, not their parents or relatives.

“…we have delivered these unaccompanied children to criminals, traffickers, and members of transnational criminal organizations who are using the UAC program as a white glove delivery service of children,” Rodas said, calling out the Biden-Harris regime for loosening the rules around the UAC program.

The two groups, the National Center for Youth Law and Democracy Forward, have filed a class action lawsuit, asking a district court to find the Trump reforms unlawful and issue a preliminary injunction stopping the administration from implementing them.

Democracy Forward is behind a separate lawsuit trying to stop Trump from deporting illegal alien gang members.

Breitbart News noted that the Alex Soros-chaired Open Society Foundations “has funded several of Democracy Forward’s clients and partners. For example, in 2023, the Open Society Foundations awarded Color of Change a $3 million grant after giving the group nearly $1.5 million in funding in 2018 and 2019.”

