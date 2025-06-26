Sophisticated tunnel with wiring, ventilation, tracks discovered on U.S.-Mexico border

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Allan Wall, June 26, 2025

An uncompleted drug smuggling tunnel has been discovered on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents have uncovered and disabled a large-scale narcotics smuggling tunnel linking Tijuana to the San Diego area,” stated a U.S. Customs and Border Protection document dated June 18th, 2025. “The uncompleted tunnel extended more than 1,000 feet inside the U.S. and was highly sophisticated.”

According to the document,“In early April, Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Diego Sector Tunnel Team discovered the tunnel as it was actively under construction. The Tunnel Team made entry into the tunnel, which ran under a portion of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Based on preliminary indications, the tunnel had a projected exit point near or within a nearby commercial warehouse space.“

And check this out….”The investigation revealed the tunnel was equipped with electrical wiring, lighting, ventilation systems, and a track system designed for transporting large quantities of contraband.”

And this… “When agents made the first entry into the tunnel, they encountered multiple makeshift barricades. These barricades were placed haphazardly by the tunnel workers in an apparent effort to impede agents’ southbound progress and the eventual identification of the tunnel’s origin.”

“Agents carefully mapped the tunnel, which measured 2,918 feet in total length. Inside, the tunnel dimensions measured 42 inches in height, 28 inches in width and ran approximately 50 feet underground at its deepest point. On Monday [June 16th], Border Patrol in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations and Government of Mexico authorities worked to locate the origin point of the tunnel.

The entrance was located within a residence in the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood. Mexican authorities served a warrant at the location and found the entrance to the tunnel had recently been concealed by freshly laid tile.”

Of course, this is far from the first such tunnel: “Since 1993, more than 95 tunnels have been found and decommissioned in the San Diego area.”

What do they plan to do with it? “This tunnel has been scheduled for immediate remediation by the U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector Tunnel Team. Contractors will pour thousands of gallons of concrete into the tunnel, preventing the tunnel from use by Foreign Terrorist Organizations.”