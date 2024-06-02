Son of Soros reminds the faithful of media strategy behind NYC Trump ‘show trial’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



“Repetition is the key to a successful message,” said Alex Soros, son of globalist billionaire and top Democrat Party donor George Soros.

The Soros brand has become identified with anti-democratic and repetitious grants to leftist media, lawfare campaigns against Trump and his attorneys, and the war chests of local district attorneys with agendas.

The son of Soros said Democrats should take every opportunity to inject Trump as convicted felon into the conversation.

Alex Soros wrote on X: “We want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country!”

Soros included a link to a Substack article titled “How Trump’s Conviction Could Cost Him The Election,” written by Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer. “Democratic messaging doesn’t need to trigger Trump into reacting, but calling him a convicted felon at every opportunity has the added benefit of being persuasive with voters (and royally p*ssing off the convict at the same time),” Pfeiffer wrote.

The New York Times, following the verdict on Thursday, wrote that it “it gave Mr. Biden’s campaign a fresh way to frame the race: a stark choice between someone who is a convicted felon and someone who is not.”

Alex Soros was seen in photos posing with groups that received funds from Authentic Campaigns, a digital marketing and fundraising agency run by Loren Merchan, the daughter of the Judge in Trump’s NYC case, Juan Merchan.

Fox News previously reported that George Soros gave Color of Change PAC $1 million in 2021, which spent a significant sum in support of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s candidacy.

Fox News Digital reviewed campaign finance records that showed his son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Jennifer Allan Soros donated directly to the then-candidate’s campaign.

“I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor. And that’s exactly what we did here,” Bragg told reporters following the guilty verdict being reached on Thursday. He was not pressed to explain whether “my job” referred to public service or strict adherence to the Soros/Left agenda.

“What I feel is gratitude to work alongside phenomenal public servants who do that each and every day in matters that you all write about.… I did my job. We did our job. Many voices out there. The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury. And the jury has spoken.”

While the Soros spawn was pushing the convicted felon angle, one California sheriff said “bring it on.”

Sheriff Bianco of California. It’s time to put a Felon in the White House. Trump 2024, see you in November.pic.twitter.com/dTB1WjQlhH — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 2, 2024

Exactly what they wanted to get out of this pic.twitter.com/i8vqUrwPf1 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 31, 2024

Your Choice