Something’s screwy in NC: Questions about voting data anomalies get no answers

by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2024 Real World News



Why does the red state of North Carolina keep electing Democrat governors and judges?

Critics who have reported voting data irregularities say the fact that the NC State Board of Elections (NCSBE) has a Democrat majority has something to do with it.

David Goetze, a Raleigh native and retired major with service as a U.S. Army investigator for the Military Police, has researched North Carolina election tabulation for the past eight years.

In a post mortem of the November election, Goetze noted: “The irregularities we have documented to date call into serious question the integrity of the data and its reliability as a factual reflection of the November General Election Results and are of great relevance to the contest(s) currently being challenged. The sheer count of these numbers exceeds the margin of victory in several contests on those ballots.”

The board of elections voted on Dec. 11 to reject a Republican challenge to 60,000 ballots in a state Supreme Court race that the Democrat incumbent, Allison Riggs, leads Republican Jefferson Griffin by around 700 votes.

Griffin has asked the state Supreme Court to issue an order blocking state elections officials “from counting unlawful ballots” in the race, which has not yet been certified, The Carolina Journal reported on Dec. 18.

In a court filing, Griffin explained why he pursued an order beyond a temporary stay: “Judge Griffin asks the Court to exercise its power — as granted by the North Carolina Constitution — to supervise inferior tribunals, such as the State Board,” his lawyers wrote. “Judge Griffin asks the Court to issue a writ of prohibition that prohibits the State Board from counting ballots cast in violation of North Carolina’s statutes and constitution. … [T]he State Board has continued to issue rulings and administer our elections in violation of North Carolina law, and the Board’s lawlessness cannot be allowed to continue.”

“The State Board is an administrative agency that has knowingly broken the law and refused to do anything about it,” Griffin’s lawyers argued. “Indeed, the Board has been breaking our election laws for decades. This lawlessness was brought to the Board’s attention back in 2023, before the 2024 general election, but the Board refused to correct its errors.”

“Now those chickens have come home to roost. In the 2024 general election, the Board’s errors changed the outcome of the election for the open seat on this Court. When those errors were raised again in valid election protests, the Board then claimed that it was too late to fix its law-breaking,” the court filing continued.

Related: NC voting data tracker: 89 percent of ‘new’ registrations are missing birth state, October 25, 2024

Goetze’s numbers, gathered from official state sources, question the integrity of the state’s election process.

Goetze explains his “process” in checking the numbers:

“One of my weekly tasks is to compare this week’s statewide voter Master File with last week’s to see which NCID #s showed up and which ones disappeared,” he posted to social media. “On a hunch, I compared the list of those that have disappeared over the last two years with the most recent Absentee Ballot Data File and found 10,204 are showing as having voted in this election. 2,600 were active voters at the time their record disappeared and 7,607 were inactive. The others were in a denied or removed status.”

Goetze continued: “But what was interesting is that 3,194 are shown as same-day Registrants who likely had to re-register because their record was redacted. Clearly they were still in the system because they found and used their prior NCID #, so they should not have required re-registration at all. 3,109 of them cast an accepted ballot. We cannot endure this continued bouncing in and out of the weekly file when we now know it is not consistent with the NCSBE’s stated policy of only redacting records that are in a removed status and have had no contact or voting activity in the last decade. 325 had registered to vote just this year but had already been dropped for some unknown reason but have now been revived for an equally unknown reason. Another 789 registered in 2023 but had already been dropped. I will be requesting that the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Elections seek answers from the NCSBE once the new members are sworn in next month.”

Goetze suggested that the findings “serve as a guiding blueprint for future performance audits of the NCSBE, especially in their duties of list maintenance, election reporting procedures and election integrity protocols.”

(Read the Albemarle Observer’s post on Goetze’s findings here.)

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!