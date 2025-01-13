Something’s screwy in NC, Part II: Who is Justice Allison Riggs?

by WorldTribune Staff, January 13, 2025 Real World News



Election officials in North Carolina have been blocked by the state Supreme Court from certifying the election between Democrat Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs and Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin.

The state’s top court ruled on Jan. 7 that more time is needed to look into Griffin’s claims of invalid voters.

Griffin’s lawyers are seeking an expedited decision because the new court is set to start hearing cases Feb. 11, The Associated Press reports.

Griffin is seeking to invalidate 60,273 ballots, alleging problems with their voter registration.

He’s also argued that more than 1,400 overseas and military voters’ ballots are invalid because they did not include a copy of their voter identification or voter ID exception form, and that around 260 overseas’ voters’ ballots should not be counted because they have never resided in North Carolina.

Election officials’ final vote tally showed Riggs in the lead by more than 600 votes. Two subsequent recounts, as requested by Griffin, showed Riggs leading by more than 700.

A federal appeals court has agreed to hear the case, as Democrats had hoped. That court scheduled oral arguments for Jan. 27, though it did not halt the North Carolina Supreme Court’s work on the case, WRAL reported.

Democrats hope to flip the NC court before 2031, when the state legislature will redraw congressional and state legislative districts — an issue that has often come before the state Supreme Court.

David Goetze, a Raleigh native and retired major with service as a U.S. Army investigator for the Military Police who has researched North Carolina election tabulation for the past eight years noted:

“I am making this post about Justice Allison Riggs, not to impugn her in any way, but rather to show how even highly placed elected officials can be affected by voter registration discrepancies at the State or County level.

“She first registered to vote in NC in 2009 in Wake County. She voted consistently thru the 2020 Primary Election. She then used Same-Day Registration rules in October to move her registration to Durham County for the 2020 General Election. However, Durham County just gave her a new and different NCID# and failed to bring forward her voting history from her prior registration in Wake. Then in September of 2021, she again moves her registration, and this time it is to Chatham County who gave her a third NCID# and likewise failed to find her prior registrations and bring those voting histories forward. So this is twice that two different counties did not bother to check to see if she was already registered anywhere else before adding her in as a new voter. But maybe they did check. Read on.

“So to see her entire record and voting history, you have to look up three separate NCID#s to get the whole picture. The only explanation I can offer as to why the duplicate records checks did not find her prior registration files is likely because her registration forms were missing some essential information used in that check to determine matches, such as NCDL, DOB or last 4 of the SSAN. Not sure how this is any different from the 60k ballots being questioned if her essential information was perhaps also incomplete. We can’t know this though because those data elements are protected from public disclosure by state law to help stop identity theft. She hasn’t done anything wrong, yet here we are.

“What we do know is that no person should have more than one state voter ID number and their voter history should be complete. It is not and she has had three different NCID#s assigned over the years. This is why we need detailed and ongoing auditing of NC voter registration data, not just while an election is underway.”

