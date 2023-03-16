Singer who starred for Pussycat Dolls details severe injury from Moderna jab

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 16, 2023

A former member of the American vocal group and dance ensemble Pussycat Dolls has come forward to say she was “severely injured” by the Moderna Covid injection.

In an upcoming episode of The Epoch Times’s American Thought Leaders, Jessica Sutta said the Moderna jab triggered a life-threatening allergic response.

She said it all began on the third day after her second shot, when she experienced a severe muscular spasm in her side.

“I started developing a tremor. And then the next couple of nights, I started getting involuntary head jerks and leg jerks,” Sutta told Jan Jekielek.

Sutta, 40, said “It felt like I’d broken my rib,” she said.

In the months that followed, she said the symptoms worsened.

“When the neuropathy came, it spread through my whole body. I remember staring at the ceiling and thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is it. I’m dying,’ ” Sutta told The Epoch Times.

“One death is enough. One child on the football field is enough. I just read that FDA pulled an eyedrop because it killed one person. Why is it so different with this?” she added.

“I was severely injured by the Moderna vaccine…I know it’s brave for me to do this—which I think is crazy—but now I have the strength to do it. And that’s why I’m here.” Former Pussycat Dolls member @JSutta shares her story 🔴PREMIERE 3/16 – 7:30pm ET: https://t.co/SXOQJ2H4E5 pic.twitter.com/Wrt8BuSzLU — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) March 16, 2023

