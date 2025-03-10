Shock report: Team Biden forced over $1 trillion of DEI programs into federal agencies

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2025 Real World News



A new study conducted by the Functional Government Initiative and the Center for Renewing America reveals just how obsessed the Biden-Harris Administration was with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The study identified 460 programs across 24 government agencies that diverted resources to DEI initiatives. It cost U.S. taxpayers at least $1 trillion.

The myriad DEI expenditures, both small and large, were found in the “Equity Action Plans” (EAPs) that the Biden-Harris regime demanded of all federal agencies.

“The Biden Administration claimed that these plans were designed to identify and remove barriers keeping federal resources from ‘marginalized’ or ‘underserved’ communities, particularly in areas like procurement, contracting, and grant opportunities. In reality, the systemic focus on DEI poisoned federal governance, contributing to the substantial increase in related spending and diverting resources toward controversial policies, away from agency missions,” the Center for Renewing America noted in a March 10 report.

The study outlines how the amount spent on DEI efforts was “staggering.”

“The cumulative budget of these programs exceeds $1.1 trillion,” according to the study. “However, this figure does not encompass all DEI-related expenditures, nor does it include every program across these agencies. The findings reveal a substantial increase in DEI spending, largely attributable to policy directives under the Biden Administration.”

The study continued: “Of the programs identified, 10 are exclusively dedicated to DEI and could be considered for quick elimination; 144 allocate significant resources to DEI initiatives and should be reviewed if those are to be ended; and 306 programs incorporate DEI to varying degrees, though the extent of their DEI focus is indeterminate based on the available documentation.”

“The Biden administration forcibly inserted the language of DEI into every corner of the executive branch,” the study said.

Examples taken from various EAPs:

• The Defense Department planned to “Integrate environmental/economic justice tools.”

• FEMA found the need to “Install equity as a foundation of emergency management.”

• The Department of Labor “must embed equity in a sustainable manner that recognizes the multiple and overlapping identities held by workers.”

Soon after he was inaugurated on Jan. 20, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to eliminate “radical and wasteful” Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and preferences” from the federal government.

“Ensuring these programs do not make a comeback will take a sustained effort,” the report said.

Wade Miller, senior advisor for the Center for Renewing America, said in a statement:

“DEI is deeply rooted throughout all aspects of the federal government, and it needs to be eliminated completely. Thankfully, the Trump administration has already embarked on a vitally necessary complete audit of each and every government program. We offer, in this report, what we hope are additional resources and tools that the new administration and Congress can use to identify, destroy, and permanently remove DEI from the federal government.”

Roderick Law, spokesman for the Functional Government Initiative, said in a statement:

“The dual study could both expedite the elimination of DEI from the executive branch and show just how quickly pernicious ideologies can spread inside the government. The nature of DEI is both divisive and anti-American, so why force it onto the military, the Commerce Department, or the EPA? After President Biden lavishly funded and pushed these controversial principles into every possible area of government, our hope is that raising these questions and offering Congress and responsible executive branch officials tools and suggestions can keep it from happening again.”

