Shock report: Illegal immigrant population down 1.6 million

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 12, 2025

President Donald Trump’s Administration is kicking out illegal aliens faster than the Biden’s added them, according to data from a new Census Bureau report.

From Jan. 20 through July, the total number of foreign-born people in the United States dropped by 2.2 million. Most of that number — 1.6 million — was illegal aliens, said Steven A. Camarota, the research director at the Center for Immigration Studies.

About 120,000 illegals poured over the Biden-Harris regime’s open borders each month.

Over the past six months, though, the illegal alien population has been dropping at nearly 270,000 a month, the Census Bureau said.

The Trump Administration has increased formal arrests and deportations while also investing heavily to try to encourage illegals to leave on their own.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said last week that foreign leaders in the hemisphere tell her they are seeing a wave of people arriving in their countries after having left the U.S.

“Over and over again, I’m hearing that hundreds of thousands of their citizens are coming home, voluntarily,” Noem said.

Using Census data, Camerota said he figures that the illegal alien population in the U.S. rose from 10.2 million at the start of the Biden era to 15.8 million in January, before dropping to 14.2 million currently.

Camarota said most of those who left were likely newcomers from the Biden years or were otherwise less rooted in the U.S., and thus it was easier to pick up and leave.

Camarota said the decline gives communities breathing space after the increases of the Biden years.

“It’s likely that this represents a savings in money for the taxpayer,” he said. “It will take pressure off schools and hospitals and other services. It’s likely it will potentially create job opportunities for Americans.”

