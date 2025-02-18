Shock and awe, continued: Ed Martin nominated as permanent U.S. attorney for D.C.

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2025 Real World News



Interim U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr., who defended several J6 protesters, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to head up the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington, D.C.

The position requires Senate confirmation.

Martin worked as the human rights office director for the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis and is a former judicial clerk to Judge Pasco M. Bowman, II, of the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals. He is known to many conservatives as co-founder of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles.

Martin said that 99.9% of J6 defendants were “normal people doing normal things.”

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday:

“It is my honor to nominate highly respected Edward R. Martin, Jr., for the full and permanent term of United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

“Ed has led a distinguished career of service, including as Human Rights Office Director for the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis, where he supervised legal clinics for low-income residents. He later worked as judicial clerk to Judge Pasco M. Bowman, II, of the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals, and launched his own successful Law practice. He has also invested his expertise in other roles, but always with the same goal, of serving his community, and creating a brighter future for all.

“Since Inauguration Day, Ed has been doing a great job as Interim U.S. Attorney, fighting tirelessly to restore Law and Order, and make our Nation’s Capital Safe and Beautiful Again. He will get the job done.

“Congratulations Ed!”

On Tuesday, Denise Cheung, the top prosecutor at the Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, resigned.

Cheung stated that the Trump administration had directed her to investigate a government contract awarded during Joe Biden’s administration and to pursue an asset freeze against the recipient, according to a letter to Martin which was reviewed by Reuters and The New York Times.

In the video below, Garrett Ziegler, founder of Marco Polo Research, joined Martin Eagle Council 52 to recount his team’s work to make sense of the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” and connect the dots of corruption for the public to finally see. Ziegler, the 2024 Press Freedom Prize winner, describes how D.C. really works:

