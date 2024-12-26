Serious about the Panama Canal: Trump picks ‘fierce fighter’ for ambassador

by WorldTribune Staff, December 26, 2024 Real World News



President-elect Donald Trump said last week that the United States would demand Panama return control of the Panama Canal to the United States unless Panama stops “ripping off” the U.S. via fees it charges to use the canal.

Trump made the case that the United States built and paid for the canal before President Jimmy Carter “foolishly gave it away” and that since it has become a strategic asset for the Chinese Communist Party.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino insisted that the canal belongs to Panama. Trump shot back that “it was given to Panama and to the people of Panama, but it has provisions. You’ve got to treat us fairly and they haven’t treated us fairly.”

To assist in his dealings with Panama, Trump in a Truth Social post on Wednesday announced his selection for ambassador to the Central American nation.

“I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, a Country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams,” Trump wrote.

“Kevin is a fierce fighter for America First principles. As a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, and Vice Chairman of the International Trade Consortium, he has been instrumental in driving Economic growth, and fostering International partnerships. In 2020, Kevin did an incredible job as my Florida State Director and, this year, advanced our MAGA Agenda as a Member of the RNC Platform Committee.

“Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin – He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation’s interests in Panama!”

In Christmas Day posts to Truth Social, Trump addressed Panama, Canada, and Greenland.

Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in “repair” money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about “anything.” Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World. Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will! Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME. They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing. Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky “souls” but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL! We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!

