Sen. Paul: ‘Test’ the autopen by indicting Fauci

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 17, 2025

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul is not giving up his fight to hold Anthony Fauci accountable for allegedly lying to Congress, covering up the origins of Covid, pushing lockdowns and mandates, and lying about the so-called “vaccines.”

As Biden White House aides one-by-one go before Congress and plead the fifth when asked about the Joe Biden autopen scandal, Paul said the best way to “test” the many pardons by autopen is to indict Fauci so his pardon can be litigated in court.

“Senator Paul is right. It’s go time,” Revolver News noted. “Indict Fauci, let him pull out that goofy autopen pardon, and then let the courts decide if it holds water.”

Beat The Press

