Sen. Paul: ‘Test’ the autopen by indicting Fauci

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 17, 2025

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul is not giving up his fight to hold Anthony Fauci accountable for allegedly lying to Congress, covering up the origins of Covid, pushing lockdowns and mandates, and lying about the so-called “vaccines.”

As Biden White House aides one-by-one go before Congress and plead the fifth when asked about the Joe Biden autopen scandal, Paul said the best way to “test” the many pardons by autopen is to indict Fauci so his pardon can be litigated in court.

“Senator Paul is right. It’s go time,” Revolver News noted. “Indict Fauci, let him pull out that goofy autopen pardon, and then let the courts decide if it holds water.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) correctly calls for Anthony Fauci to be indicted for lying to Congress, so that Fauci’s pardon can be litigated in court. Democrats need to legally pay for how they weaponized COVID. It’s go time.pic.twitter.com/3772qxOVsc — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2025

🚨UPDATE🚨 As we aggressively investigate the cover-up of Joe Biden’s decline and the unauthorized use of the autopen, I’m now demanding more former Biden staffers come before Congress: Karine Jean-Pierre

Ian Sams

Andrew Bates

Jeff Zients Americans deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/XKsYJYjdX2 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 27, 2025

Watch the moment Biden’s WH doctor, Kevin O’Connor, announced he was pleading the 5th to ALL questions at his deposition about Biden’s condition. He’s part of the cover-up and knows it’s indefensible. pic.twitter.com/ZRD8aDEsYJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2025

