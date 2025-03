by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2025 Real World News



Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy invited the American public to see what their taxpayer dollars are funding at National Public Radio (NPR).

“Taxpayer-funded NPR says that our interstate highways are racist—I thought they were concrete. These are your tax dollars at work,” the senator notes.

