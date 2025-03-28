Scientists call on FDA to suspend or withdraw Pfizer and Moderna Covid shots

by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2025 Real World News



Citing evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid shots are unapproved gene therapies and are contaminated with DNA plasmids, a group of scientists has petitioned the FDA to suspend or withdraw the shots.

The petition “exposes alarming evidence of synthetic DNA contamination and regulatory failures that could affect millions worldwide,” shedding light on “a public health crisis,” according to a press release by Australian law firm PJ O’Brien & Associates.

The petition states that Pfizer and Moderna misclassified their mRNA products as vaccines instead of gene therapy products, enabling the companies to avoid legally required FDA environmental assessments.

“This misclassification denied Americans transparency and informed consent, violating federal law and rendering approvals void from the start,” the press release states.

The petition also cites several studies that “confirm synthetic DNA in these vaccines at levels 6 to 470 times above safety thresholds.”

“This biologically active DNA — detected in vials and human blood — carries SV40 [simian virus 40] sequences linked to cancer and genomic instability, posing risks of oncogenesis, hereditary changes, and immune disruption,” the press release states.

The petition calls on the FDA to investigate its classification of the mRNA shots as non-gene therapy products, conduct independent testing of existing Covid vaccine stocks, issue public guidance on contamination-related risks, and conduct studies examining the vaccines’ contamination and their health effects.

“Vetted by U.S. attorneys and hailed by MAHA [Make America Healthy Again] advisors for its rigor, this document is a clarion call to rewrite the narrative on COVID-19 vaccine safety,” the press release states.

The petition “falls under the purview” of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. HHS oversees the FDA. Kennedy has until July 20 to issue a ruling on the petition.

The petition was also submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice, asking the agency to consider “potential fraud indictments against Pfizer and Moderna.”

It was also shared with the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE’s) FDA initiative.

“This is not just an American crisis — it’s a global reckoning,” attorney and lead petitioner Julian J. Gillespie said. “The synthetic DNA contamination in these vaccines, coupled with their mischaracterization as mere vaccines rather than gene therapies, threatens countless lives across every nation where these products were deployed. Governments must act now to halt further harm and support those already affected.”

Immunologist and biochemist Jessica Rose, Ph.D., who signed the petition, said it “evidences potent facts that should lead to the suspension of use of these experimental nucleoside-modified RNA gene-based products.”

The petition is open for public comment. Initial signatories include: Gillespie; Rose; pharmacy consultant L. Maria Gutschi; Kevin McKernan, chief scientific officer of Medicinal Genomics; and Virologist David J. Speicher, Ph.D.

