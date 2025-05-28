Roots of the great American political divide: Journalist Richard Miniter mesmerizes Brit colleagues

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2025 Real World News



Richard Miniter, an American investigative journalist and author known for his work on national security and foreign policy, explains to the Triggernometry podcast how subcultures influence modern American politics, particularly regarding President Donald Trump’s popularity.

Trump appeals to the proto-libertarian Appalachian culture, which values being left alone, and the hierarchical Cavalier culture, while struggling to connect with the Puritan-influenced Northeast, Miniter says. He attributes Trump’s success to his alignment with these subcultures and a broader pushback against perceived overreaches of progressive policies, especially during Covid.

His lengthy and in depth explication of American history from its founding to the present left his hosts spellbound.

Revive the American Free Press!