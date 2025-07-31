RFK Jr.: The era of ‘unavoidably unsafe’ vaccines is over

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 31, 2025

For 40 years, the U.S. Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) has failed Americans, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

That era is over, Kennedy said.

“The VICP is broken, and I intend to fix it,” Kennedy wrote on X.

“I will not allow the VICP to continue to ignore its mandate and fail its mission of quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals.”

This VICP was created under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which shielded vaccine manufacturers from lawsuits over injury claims.

One of the largest vaccine manufacturers at the time, Wyeth (now part of Pfizer), reportedly told President Ronald Reagan: give us legal protection or we’ll stop making vaccines.

Reagan’s response? Why not just make safer vaccines?

Wyeth’s answer: Vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe.”

That phrase reflects the legal premise that some vaccine injuries are inevitable.

“And so, anybody who tells you vaccines are safe and effective, the industry itself got immunity from liability by convincing the President and Congress that vaccines are unavoidably unsafe,” Kennedy previously stated.

In its nearly four decades of existence, the VICP has awarded just $5.4 billion to 12,000 victims. That comes out to about 1.2 awards per million doses administered.

Kennedy believes the program should resolve claims “quickly and fairly,” with “doubts about causation resolved in favor of the victim,” which hasn’t happened thus far.

“The structure itself hobbles claimants,” Kennedy wrote on X. “The defendant is HHS, not the vaccine makers; and claimants are therefore facing the monumental power and bottomless pockets of the U.S. government represented by the Department of Justice.”

Kennedy added that the Special Masters who decide the cases often come from government or political backgrounds and typically show a strong pro-government bias. “There is no discovery, and the rules of evidence do not apply,” he said.

Kennedy added that petitioners’ attorneys report retaliation, fee suppression, and even denied access to the Vaccine Safety Datalink, a taxpayer-funded CDC database containing the best data on vaccine injuries.

Worse, expert witnesses for injured children have reported intimidation and threats to their careers, including the loss of NIH funding if they testify.

