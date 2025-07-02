RFK Jr. suggests ‘truth commission’ could see Fauci held accountable for role in Covid pandemic

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 2, 2025

In the waning days of the Biden-Harris regime, Anthony Fauci was granted a preemptive pardon spanning from 2014 through his tenure as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and his time as chief medical advisor to Team Biden.

Despite facing accusations of lying to Congress and evading Freedom of Information Act requests, Fauci has not been held to account for his alleged role in creating the virus in which Americans were locked down, forced into medical mandates, and millions saw their livelihoods vanish.

“Why did he need immunity? Why a preemptive pardon?” Kennedy asked in a recent appearance on the “Tucker Carlson Show.”

The answer, he suggests, is chilling: Fauci wasn’t merely a bystander. According to Kennedy, Fauci funneled funding and transferred critical technology to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, giving Chinese researchers the precise tools to engineer the pathogen that would become known as SARS-CoV-2.

Carlson noted that it seems as though Fauci is “beyond the reach of the law,” which Kennedy said he “generally” agreed with before suggesting a “truth commission” with unrestricted access to classified documents and sworn testimonies from all involved.

Kennedy noted that such truth commissions truth commission were “very, very helpful” in South Africa and in Central America “after the 1980s wars there. And I think we should probably do something like that now.”

“And in those cases, what happens is you have a commission that hears testimony on what exactly happened. Anybody who comes and volunteers to testify truthfully is then given immunity from prosecution,” Kennedy continued. “But so that at least the public knows who did what. And people who are called and don’t take that deal and perjure themselves, they then can be prosecuted criminally.”

Republicans and independent media have suggested that Fauci perjured himself multiple times during congressional testimony, including his claim that it was inconceivable for the viruses he helped finance to have become Covid-19.

Former federal prosecutor Jim Trusty argued that Fauci’s pardon could leave him vulnerable to committing perjury.

“I think the biggest danger for him at this point won’t be some sort of substantive crime. It would be false statements. I mean, he’s already given inconsistent statements over the years. So getting him to kind of rehash that could lead to some exposure,” Trusty said. “I’m not a huge fan of the substitute of like, perjury traps for actually substantive investigations. But … it’ll be interesting to see guys like Fauci, who have no Fifth Amendment privilege, having to endure some serious questioning.”

Kennedy concluded: “This isn’t about politics—it’s about justice.”\

The full Carlson-Kennedy interview:

