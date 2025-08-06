RFK Jr. cancels 22 ‘troubled’ MRNA vaccine development projects

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 6, 2025

Saying the benefits do not outweigh the risks, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he is canceling 22 mRNA vaccine development projects.

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” Kennedy said on Tuesday.

Roughly $500 million will be saved via the canceled projects, Kennedy said.

The mRNA investments were part of the government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of HHS that drives some of the country’s most advanced scientific research, such as the development of vaccines, drugs and other tools to fight national health threats.

“BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like Covid and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the mRNA vaccines – as shown during the Covid pandemic – do not perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract, but they also do not defend against mutations of the viruses they are intended to go after.

“This dynamic drives a phenomena called anogenic shift, meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy gave the omicron variant of Covid as an example. Omicron infected many millions, including those who had taken the Covid shots.

“A single mutation can make mRNA vaccines ineffective,” Kennedy said, adding that the same risks also apply to the flu virus.

“To replace the troubled mRNA programs, we’re prioritizing the development of safer, broader vaccine strategies like whole virus vaccines and novel platforms that don’t collapse when viruses mutate,” Kennedy said.

Not all mRNA projects have been cancelled, Fox News reported: “In addition to allowing some final-stage contracts to run their course to completion in an effort to preserve prior taxpayer investments, ongoing mRNA research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will not be impacted by this latest move.”

Beat The Press