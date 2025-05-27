RFK, Jr. announces ‘common sense’ COVID vaccine guidelines

by WorldTribune Staff, May 27, 2025 Real World News



The Covid shot has been removed by the CDC from the recommended immunization schedule for “healthy children and healthy pregnant women,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

Kennedy said America is “now one step closer to realizing” President Donald Trump’s Make America Healthy Again promise.

In a video on his X profile with National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, Kennedy slammed the Biden-Harris regime for pressuring healthy children to get “yet another Covid shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children.”

“It’s common sense and it’s good science” to change the recommendations, Bhattacharya said, while Makary emphasized “most countries have stopped recommending it for children.”

A CDC advisory panel is set to meet in June to make recommendations about the fall immunization schedule.

Last week, the FDA announced routine Covid injection approvals will be limited to seniors and younger people with underlying medical risks, pending new research for healthy adults and children.

Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from @CDCgov recommended immunization schedule. Bottom line: it’s common sense and it’s good science. We are now one step closer to realizing @POTUS’s promise to Make America Healthy Again. pic.twitter.com/Ytch2afCLP — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) May 27, 2025

Revive the American Free Press!