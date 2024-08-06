Researchers’ study of 125 countries finds no evidence Covid vaccines provided ‘any benefit’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A team of Canadian researchers, in a study of 125 countries, identified the Covid vaccines as a significant contributor to excess deaths and concluded the shots provided “no apparent benefit.”

“The countries that were most vaccinated, that had the highest vaccine uptake, end up having persistent excess mortality into … 2023,” Joseph Hickey Ph.D., one of the lead authors of the study by Correlation Research in the Public Interest, told The Defender.

Denis Rancourt, Ph.D., lead author of the study, told The Defender “the idea that the vaccine saved lives is ridiculous,” and based on flawed modeling as he contends he and colleagues also showed in a previous paper.

The researchers found no systematic or statistically significant trends showing that vaccination campaigns in 2020 and 2021 reduced all-cause mortality.

Instead, they found that in many places there was no excess mortality until the vaccines were rolled out, and most countries showed temporal associations between vaccine rollouts and increases in all-cause mortality.

Hickey told The Defender his team’s study also identified the Covid shots as a significant contributor to excess deaths.

“The vaccine rollouts involve a direct injection of product into your body that can be toxic,” Hickey said, noting that this may be due to several potential factors.

Hickey said:

“If there is immunosuppression that’s due to the vaccines, is it due to the actual vaccine product and how it interacts with the body, or is it due to something more simple like … some clearly toxic components like the cationic lipid membranes that, when they’re injected, result in your body having to deal with a toxic substance?

“Or is it more a more complicated immune system response to receiving the spike antigen and the detailed immune response that goes with that? There’s lots of questions following that hypothesis, and that needs to be studied very carefully going forward.”

Hickey said the vaccine-related impacts may also have affected unvaccinated people and may have interacted with pandemic-related restrictions.

“It’s also possible that if vaccines have an immune-suppressing effect, people who get vaccinated are then more likely to get infected with run-of-the-mill pathogens or omnipresent pathogens,” Hickey said. “Once they’re infected, they could then infect … unvaccinated people who also might be subjected to some immunosuppression based on the measures and the stress that accompanies the vaccine rollouts.”

Peaks in excess deaths across the countries in the study “correlate very closely” with peaks in vaccination in those same countries, Hickey said.

“Australia is a really striking example where in January of 2022 — which is the summer in Australia, when there’s normally a trough in all-cause mortality — at exactly that time, there was a booster rollout, the first booster, and there is a very abnormal peak in mortality at the exact same time.”

The research team also found that “at the end of the day, the excess mortality is caused by political interventions, by … public health measures that should not have been applied,” Hickey said. “And that includes the vaccine rollouts, because there’s very clearly no evidence that the vaccines prevented excess death or caused any benefit.”

