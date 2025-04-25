Researchers reveal enormous private firm networks controlling the Left

by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2025 Real World News



The smell of the Democrat Party pie was too enticing to resist for Apax Partners and Financial Investment Corporation.

“They’ve seen the houses that the grifters can buy, and they realize how much money there is in lefty political organizing,” Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher at the Capital Research Center, told The Federalist in an April 22 report. “This is an enormous industry, a multibillion-dollar-per-year industry. So, of course, private equity is going to come in and try to get a piece of it.”

The private equity firms didn’t just want a slice, they wanted it all.

In 2021, London-based Apax Partners acquired the parent company of NGP VAN — the Democrat Party’s comprehensive voter database, which the firm subsequently placed under subsidiary Bonterra.

“If it’s not in VAN, it doesn’t exist” — or so the saying goes among Democrat operatives, according to The New York Times.

In 2020, a subsidiary of the Financial Investment Corporation purchased majority ownership of the infamous Arabella Advisors — which controls the American Left’s dark money empire.

“In doing so, Financial Investment Corporation and Apax Partners gained a chokehold on the Democrat Party,” Logan Washburn wrote for The Federalist.

NGP VAN holds nearly every piece of information the Democrat Party “has collected about tens of millions of Americans,” according to the Times. That information is used by “[v]irtually every Democratic-aligned campaign or group” to “persuade, organize or mobilize voters.”

Apax acquired NGP VAN’s parent company EveryAction to “be combined” with Social Solutions and CyberGrants. Apax merged these companies, along with the Network for Good, to launch Bonterra, according to its website.

“A British private equity firm being one of the most powerful forces in American politics — something seems wrong with that,” Thayer said.

Bonterra oversees NGP VAN’s parent organization, EveryAction, a leftist “fundraising and engagement” service.

According to Bonterra’s website, Mobilize America (which was used to help organize the recent anti-Tesla and “Hands Off” protests) and Action Kit (which helps leftists “supercharge … online organizing, advocacy and fundraising”) joined Bonterra in 2022 as part of NGP VAN. Bonterra is “trusted by leading organizations” including Pfizer, the NAACP, and Target.

“[Bonterra] owns more than 50 percent of the left’s get-out-the-vote, canvassing, text messaging, and calling infrastructure,” Thayer said. “Conceivably, Elon Musk could just show up and buy it and delete NGP VAN. … They have the nuclear option, so they could probably save NGP VAN, but all the rest of the stuff — he could just get rid of it.”

Financial Investments Corporation, “manages investment commitments of well over $2 billion,” and its subsidiary Concentric Equity Partners is among the “beneficial owners” of Arabella Advisors.

“Arabella became infamous for channeling billions through nonprofits and ‘pop-up’ groups across America to advance leftist causes,” Washburn noted. “The group has five branches: the New Venture Fund, the Hopewell Fund, the Windward Fund, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, and the North Fund. These branches incubate and support smaller groups, which move funding and organize volunteers.”

The largest donor to the Arabella groups is the Gates Foundation, which gave $456 million between 2008 and 2022, according to the Capital Research Center.

According to Thayer, Democrats are growing uncertain about private firms’ growing hold on the party.

“They’re worried about this,” Thayer said. “It testifies to how much money there is in lefty politics — how much dark money, how much PAC money, how much nonprofit money.”

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!