Republicans press DOJ to release Epstein files; Bondi says some info ‘hopefully’ to be released Feb. 27

Republicans are calling on the Trump administration to make good on its vow to release the Jeffrey Epstein client list.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday night that “some Epstein information” would “hopefully” be released on Thursday, including “flight logs and clients.”]

Last week Bondi had said that Epstein’s client list was awaiting review:

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” Bondi told Fox News host John Roberts about the Epstein files. “That’s been a directive by President Trump.”

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna sent a letter to Bondi, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and White House Counsel David Warrington requesting a briefing by Thursday on plans for the release of the Epstein files as well as documents pertaining to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bondi said she was looking over the Kennedy and King files.

“On Feb 11 & Feb 19, house oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc.,” Luna said in a post to X on Monday. “The DOJ has not responded. Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG. @AGPamBondi what is the status of the documents? These documents were ordered to be declassified.”

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee said in a Monday X post that the documents belong to the American people and “it’s about damn time they be given access to it!”

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Democrats have undercut her efforts to “crack the Epstein trafficking ring wide open,” and vowed that she would receive answers under newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel.

“The time for transparency is now,” Blackburn said in a Monday post on X.

Law professor Alan Dershowitz, in a Feb. 26 op-ed for The Spectator World, called for the Epstein files to be released in full.

In 2019, Dershowitz was sued by one of Epstein’s accusers of being among the men whom Epstein lent her out to for sex. The lawsuit was dropped in 2022.

Dershowitz wrote:

From the time I was first falsely accused of having sexual contact with someone I never heard of, I asked that every bit of evidence relating to Jeffrey Epstein be disclosed. Indeed, I wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal asking the FBI to open a criminal investigation of me so that I could prove beyond any doubt that the charges were made up. I agreed to waive any and all privileges if such an investigation were conducted. I continue to demand that every bit of evidence be disclosed, because I know with 100 percent certainty that the evidence, if completely produced without exceptions, exculpates me, for the simple reason that I did nothing wrong. But much of the evidence has been withheld — and for no good reason. Only the guilty are protected by the withholding of evidence. The guilty include those who may have been sexually involved in the Epstein case, but the guilty also include anyone who deliberately made false allegations against innocent people.

Dershowitz went on to say “the public interest would be served by producing the entirety of the evidence,” which he said includes videotapes made by Epstein.

