Reports: Soros groups weaponize non-citizen voters in battleground states

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The impact on the 2024 election of newly-naturalized migrants and non-citizens registering and voting could be staggering, especially in battleground states, a pair of Sept. 24 reports say.

A network of leftist groups backed by George Soros boasts that it is naturalizing and mobilizing migrants at a pace that could “sway the outcome of national, state, and local elections,” The Daily Wire reported.

Meanwhile, recent studies by the Only Citizens Vote Coalition and Just Facts determined that between 1 million and 2.7 millions non-citizens could cast ballots for president and other offices this year, The Daily Signal reported.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

The Daily Wire’s reported pointed to the National Partnership for New Americans, which describes itself as “a national multiethnic, multiracial partnership network of 60 of the country’s leading immigrant and refugee rights organizations.” The group received $560,000 from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations from 2016 to 2021. The group had a total revenue of $4.11 million in 2023.

“Our network has supported the naturalization of over 250,000 U.S. Citizens and has been a key driver of advocacy to make naturalization more affordable and accessible,” the National Partnership for New Americans states. Its website features an image of a t-shirt that reads “Naturalize 2 Million by 2022,” along with the phrase “New American Voters.”

The Daily Wire’s Spencer Lindquist wrote: “Democrats often rebut the Republican argument on illegal immigration — that the left encourages it to forge a path to permanent Democrat political power — by saying that illegal immigrants don’t have the right to vote. But the effort by the Soros-funded group to get as many immigrants as possible on the voter rolls as a way to ‘sway’ elections indicates that the left does view immigration as a political tool.”

The New American Voters campaign, a project of the National Partnership for New Americans, maintains demographic reports on critical swing states. “Since the last presidential election in November 2020, an estimated 62,179 voting age adults have become newly naturalized citizens in Arizona,” reads one such report.

The Immigrant Legal Resource Center has received nearly $7 million from Soros between 2016 to 2022, and had $25 million in total revenue in 2022.

Two of the center’s most recent listed grants from the Open Society Foundations, which total nearly $4.3 million, are intended “to encourage naturalization among eligible immigrants, assist them with the process, and mobilize their civic participation.” The center is one of the organizations behind Citizenshipworks, an effort also funded by the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative to help non-citizens residing in the United States become citizens.

“The Immigrant Legal Resource Center isn’t exclusively concerned with naturalizing and mobilizing non-citizens,” Lindquist noted. “The organization also works to prevent the deportation of illegal aliens.”

The center received $500,000 in 2021 from the Open Society Foundations to fund its efforts to “dismantle the infrastructure of criminalization, detention, and deportation of immigrants.”

The Daily Signal’s report cited data from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) in the seven battleground states. The CIS data shows Georgia with the largest number of adult non-citizens at 787,588. North Carolina follows with 726,079 non-citizens, according to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau in the first quarter of 2024 and analyzed by CIS at the request of The Daily Signal.

The third highest number of non-citizens in a battleground state is Arizona, with 611,717. Pennsylvania has 516,123 voting-age non-citizens, Michigan has 271,138, Nevada 258,736, and Wisconsin 129,600, according to CIS.

“In some states even if only a modest portion of non-citizens voted, it could possibly flip the state, as some states are likely to be decided by less than 30,000 votes,” Steven Camarota, director of research at CIS, told The Daily Signal. “Of course, that does not mean it has actually happened or will happen.”

“What isn’t knowable is how many of these individuals are registered to vote or would vote in the Nov. 5 election,” The Daily Signal’s Fred Lucas noted.

Just Facts, basing its research on the most recent data, determined that 10% to 27% of non-citizens are illegally registered to vote in the United States. Just Facts estimates that 5% to 13% of non-citizens will vote in this year’s election.

The study, released in March, cites Census Bureau data finding that over 19 million non-citizens live in the United States.

“My study is not extrapolating. It uses the newest data to ascertain the newest numbers,” James Agresti, president of Just Facts, told The Daily Signal.

Among the seven battleground states, The Heritage Foundation’s Election Integrity Scorecard ranks Georgia as the best state for citizenship verification in voter registration. It earns the maximum of four points for that category.

Arizona comes in third place for best verification of citizenship, with three out of four points. Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin each got zero points for citizenship verification.

Ken Cuccinelli, national chairman of the Election Transparency Initiative, says he has doubts that non-citizen votes will surpass 1 million. Even so, he says, these votes could be enough to tilt an election outcome.

“I would be shocked if the number is that high. Still, a congressional seat in Iowa was decided by six votes in 2020. A presidential election in a state can be moved by 10,000 to 20,000 votes,” Cuccinelli told The Daily Signal. “The Biden administration’s open border combined with Bidenbucks will make the problem worse.”

The term “Bidenbucks” refers to Joe Biden’s executive order in 2021 requiring federal agencies to work with nonprofit organizations to crank up voter registration and participation.

Help Wanted