Report: Venezuela provided paramilitary training to migrant gangsters in U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, April 15, 2025 Real World News



The socialist regime in Venezuela provided paramilitary training to violent Tren de Aragua gang members before deploying them to the United States, a former CIA official said.

South American police agencies have identified 1,800 gang members believed to have been sent into the U.S., the Miami Herald reported.

Of those, 300 “received paramilitary training in Venezuela,” said Gary Bernsten, a former CIA station chief who is currently part of a team of former U.S. officials and Venezuelan informants who are working for the Trump Administration to track down Tren de Aragua members in the U.S.

“The Venezuelan regime has assumed operational control of these guys [Tren de Aragua] and has trained 300 of them; they have given them paramilitary training, training them to fire weapons, on how to conduct sabotage, how to use crypto,’ Berntsen told the Miami Herald. “They have given them all like a four- to six-week course. They put these 300 guys through that course and that they were deploying them into the United States to 20 locations, to 20 separate states.”

The covert team also claimed that Venezuelan intelligence services had provided logistics and money to hundreds of members of the gang in order to help with their entry into the U.S. during the open border era of the Biden-Harris regime.

Tren de Aragua members were deliberately sent into the largest American cities to “create problems” for law enforcement agencies, a source told the Herald.

But they “are not just criminals sent to cause havoc, they are soldiers sent in an asymmetric warfare operation against the United States,” the source said.

Tren de Aragua members were also tasked with setting up drug distribution networks in major cities, according to the Miami Herald.

Some of the gang’s members are believed to have been a part of an estimated 20,000 inmates who have been released from Venezuelan prisons and were told they had to leave the country if they wanted to remain free.

An anonymous member of the covert team told the Herald the information in disclosed files have led to the identification and arrests of “at least 800 Venezuelans” who are believed to be members of Tren de Aragua.

Information gathered by the team from sources inside the Venezuelan regime points to a plan that would place 5,000 gang members inside the United States, Berntsen said.

“This is the equivalent of an oversized combat brigade dispersed through 20 different locations, but with thousands of people that would be able to communicate, move drugs, and do whatever they needed, and be able on hand to put pressure on the U.S. with violence in cities, and build out a massive criminal infrastructure in America,” Berntsen said.

In addition to the information provided by the team, the Trump Administration has been receiving data provided by the police organizations from Peru, Chile, Costa Rica, and Colombia, countries that had a large number of Tren de Aragua members.

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!