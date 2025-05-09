Report: Universities haven’t given up DEI programs, just renamed them

by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2025 Real World News



While some American universities and colleges have officially ended their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs under Trump Administration pressure, many have just renamed or temporarily taken them underground, a report said.

In its report last month, Defending Ed gave the example of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which re-titled its “Office of Diversity and Inclusion Fund” to be the “Community and Belonging Support Fund.”

“While President Trump’s Executive Orders have incentivized universities to take down webpages and halt DEI related programmings, it does not mean that these institutions are necessarily ending these practices permanently. In some cases, universities just rebranded the fund(s) or program,” the report said.

Defending Ed said its investigation found over $373,344,424 in donations to fund colege DEI programs, scholarships, and offices. The report primarily covers the years from 2021 to present with one or two exceptions.

Among the report’s findings:

The University of Michigan “raised over $98,665,269 for a wide range of DEI initiatives and funds, including scholarships for first-generation students” and established a “George Floyd Memorial Scholarship.”

According to a 2023 University of Delaware report, the university was able to raise $21 million to expand its diversity, equity, and inclusion programming. One of the funds included in the donor haul was it’s “Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, or JEDI, Fund” which states that support “helps provide programs, resources and opportunities to cultivate educated and empowered individuals who not only understand the origins of societal challenges related to equity and social justice but also have the tools to create solutions to address them.”

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of the Arts and Architecture includes its “Anti-racism Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion” program which includes the UCLA Arts Racial Equity Fund.

The University of California, Berkeley fundraised $186,420 for “Increasing Diversity and Opportunity at Cal” during a 2025 campaign.

Zero Hedge noted: “Decades after the civil rights movement, academia is obsessed with fixating not on intelligence, qualifications, or content of character, but rather on skin color. This is a vast disservice to students of all ethnicities, and has turned our institutions of higher learning into little more than propaganda machines.

“These universities need to be exposed and their federal funding cut off so long as they continue to promote racist DEI.”

