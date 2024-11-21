Report: Trump to restart Keystone XL pipeline on Day 1

by WorldTribune Staff, November 21, 2024 Real World News



President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to revive the Keystone XL oil pipeline on his first day back in the White House, a report said.

“It’s on the list of things they want to do first day,” Politico cited an individual familiar with Trump’s plan as saying.

The 1,200-mile Canada-to-Nebraska crude oil pipeline project’s permit to cross the U.S.-Canadian border was first rejected in 2015 by President Barack Obama.

The pipeline received approval in 2017 during Trump’s first term, but Joe Biden immediately killed the project in January 2021.

Following Biden’s move, TC Energy, the pipeline’s developer, said it would no longer pursue construction.

“Calgary-based TC Energy no longer owns the pipeline system that the Keystone XL was intended to complement,” Politico reported. “And the portions of the pipeline that TC Energy had put in the ground in both Canada and the United States in anticipation of the cross-border permit approval have been dug up. Replacing that pipe would require any company that wants to rebuild it to again obtain local permits for the project.”

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump railed against Biden’s decision to revoke the Keystone XL permit.

“Why does Biden go in and kill the Keystone [XL] pipeline and approve the single biggest deal that Russia’s ever made, Nord Stream 2, the biggest pipeline anywhere in the world going to Germany and all over Europe?” Trump said during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, referring to the gas line that was hit by sabotage in 2022. “Because they’re weak and they’re ineffective.”

Chris Wright, Trump’s selection for Secretary of Energy, told Barron’s in an interview last year that restarting the Keystone XL pipeline is one of the most important things the government can do to boost energy supplies.

“Number one, restore the Keystone Pipeline,” Wright said. “It’s already been through an exhaustive environmental review. Canada is probably the second biggest country that could grow its oil and natural gas production. It’s just limited by access to markets. Build that pipeline, restore some confidence in Canada, and in the U.S. industry.”

