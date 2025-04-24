Report: Trans-identified male sex offender, 27, tried to enroll at Oregon high school

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2025 Real World News



A 27-year-old trans-identified male sex offender was arrested after attempting to enroll at a high school in Oregon.

Alec Ray Craig, who uses the name Makayla Craig, was arrested after an officer at South Albany High School reported him for pretending to be a 15 year-old girl in order to register as a student, Reduxx reported on April 7.

Craig was sentenced to 20 days in jail and two years’ probation and was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from schools.

Craig told school administrators his name was Madison and provided a false date of birth. He was arrested on charges of computer crimes, forgery, and false swearing.

“The person appeared to be an adult but was portraying themselves as a 15-year-old girl. After further investigation, the individual gave a false name and date of birth attempting to enroll in high school,” a statement from Albany Police Department read.

Reduxx noted: “When announcing Craig’s arrest online, law enforcement turned off comments in response to what they regarded as ‘hate speech.’ Many replies expressed frustration that the authorities had not included a photo of the sex offender, who was convicted of sexually abusing a minor in 2023. Details regarding his prior conviction were also noticeably absent.”

Craig appeared before Linn County Court on April 4, where prosecutors requested a jail sentence of 40 days.

“She, as a registered sex offender, is trying to pretend that she is a juvenile… to become- to be involved with other juveniles in the high school system,” said prosecutor Coleen Cerda.

In social media posts, Craig has referred to himself as a “femboi,” a label synonymous with the transgender community, as well as a “furry” and a “therian,” indicating that he identifies as a non-human animal. In June 2022, Craig posted a “transfeline Pride” flag to his account, indicating that he identifies as a cat, the Reduxx report said.

