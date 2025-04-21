Report: Nike researching how to make it easier for boys to play on girls’ teams

Buried deep in a New York Times Magazine puff piece about a male volleyball player (who says he is female) playing on a women’s college team is a section on how Nike researchers are complaining that President Donald Trump is hampering their efforts to make it easier for males to play on female teams.

The magazine article features Blaire Fleming, a man playing on the San Jose State University women’s volleyball team.

Jennifer Sey, founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics, highlighted the Nike research in a post to X on Sunday:

