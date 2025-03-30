Report: Judge Boasberg wrong, Tren de Aragua is supported by Venezuelan government

by WorldTribune Staff, March 30, 2025 Real World News



In blocking the Trump Administration’s deportation of violent illegal alien gang members, Judge James Boasberg argued that it is inappropriate to apply the Alien Enemies Act against Tren de Aragua (TdA) because it is not a foreign government against whom the United States has declared war.

Boasberg, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, “has abandoned all pretense to fairness,” Bart Marcois wrote for America Greatness on March 27.

The Alien Enemies Act is quite simple. Here it is, in its entirety:

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That whenever there shall be a declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion shall be perpetrated, attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States, by any foreign nation or government, and the President of the United States shall make public proclamation of the event, all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects of the hostile nation or government, being males of the age of fourteen years and upwards, who shall be within the United States, and not actually naturalized, shall be liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured and removed, as alien enemies. [Emphasis added]

The law states clearly that the predicates for invoking the Act include “any invasion or predatory incursion attempted … by any foreign nation or government” and that “the President shall make public declaration of the event.”

Are those conditions met?

President Donald Trump made the required declaration. On March 15, he issued the official proclamation: “I find and declare that TdA is perpetrating, attempting, and threatening an invasion or predatory incursion against the territory of the United States. TdA is undertaking hostile actions and conducting irregular warfare against the territory of the United States both directly and at the direction, clandestine or otherwise, of the Maduro regime in Venezuela.”

Is the criminal gang activity of Tren de Aragua “perpetrated, attempted, or threatened by a foreign nation or government?”

In a report last week, Miami Herald investigative reporter Antonio Maria Delgado interviewed a team of high-level investigators and analysts who have been following the socialist regime in Venezuela for over a decade. The only team member to speak on the record is Gary Berntsen, among the most highly decorated CIA veterans in recent history.

Delgado cited Berntsen as saying: “The Venezuelan regime has assumed operational control of these guys [Tren de Aragua] and has trained 300 of them; they have given them paramilitary training, training them to fire weapons and how to conduct sabotage. They have given them all like a four- to six-week course. They put these 300 guys through that course, and then they were deploying them into the United States to 20 separate states.”

Berntsen told Marcois: “Remember, sabotage includes arson. Many of these wildfires, industrial fires, the Los Angeles fires, taking advantage of wind and the local conditions, were started by arsonists. How many of them were paid or coerced by TdA or their surrogates?”

Berntsen said he is coming forward now because two CIA officials leaked false intelligence to The New York Times recently, claiming the agency has no intelligence connecting TdA with the Venezuelan government.

Marcois noted that Berntsen provided proof “of the close relationships among Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan military and intelligence apparatus, Cuban intelligence, and the worst of the Latin American narcoterrorists. He has shared not only the intelligence but also the sources with elements of the U.S. government”

“The CIA doesn’t have the information because they refused to look at it,” Berntsen said. “We tried to brief them about this three years ago, but they were directed by the Biden Administration to ignore it. And now those officials are trying to undermine President Trump.”

The bottom line: Tren de Aragua is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) that operates under the direction of a foreign government in conjunction with other FTOs. It is funded and assisted by narcotraffickers and Mexican drug cartels. It has entered the U.S. clandestinely with the express goal of undermining and destabilizing the country and attacking its citizens. It is set on sabotage, including arson, and is allegedly responsible for over $300 billion in fire damage in the past year alone.

Marcois concluded: “Judge Boasberg has no cause to reject President Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act. President Trump has followed the requirements of the law to the letter. The law applies to many other criminal illegal aliens. President Trump is right to stand firm and protect America and the American people.”

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!