Report: Hard Left recruiting for ‘spontaneous’ inauguration ‘protests’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2024



Leftist groups are recruiting individuals to protest at President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20, 2025 inauguration, a report said.

Flyers distributed around college campuses in Washington, D.C. contain QR codes which, when scanned, bring up a collection of links inviting individuals to fight fascism by joining groups including the DMV Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Socialist Action Initiative (SAI), and People’s Medic Collective (PMC), The Daily Caller reported on Monday.

Those three groups participated in pro-Palestinian rallies in Washington, D.C. following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel.

One of the recruiting flyers reads: “Turn Your Anger Into Action.”

Another states: “Fight Fascism! Start Today!”

DMV SJP was a key organizer of a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus of George Washington University in April which resulted in the arrest of over 30 students after they failed to disperse when ordered by police.

DMV SJP has referred to its activism as “the student intifada,” according to social media posts. “Intifada” refers to “an armed uprising of Palestinians against Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

The Daily Caller, citing social media posts, noted that SAI collaborated with DMV SJP to stage its pro-Palestinian protests and was suspended from operating on George Washington University’s campus over misconduct.

PMC “has a history of supporting protestors engaging in violent clashes with law enforcement,” the report said. “The group also boasts about having ‘dozens’ of protestors with medical aid during the ‘Arrest Netanyahu’ protest, which saw statues vandalized and the American flag burned.”

Protesters have already taken to the streets in Chicago and New York following Trump’s thrashing of Democrat Kamala Harris in last week’s election.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, the Women’s March, and the National Women’s Law Center are also preparing to protest at Trump’s inauguration, reports say.

Post Millennial senior editor Andy Ngo wrote on X:

“As in 2017, when Trump was inaugurated for the first time, the Women’s March, Planned Parenthood, and other abortion groups have again announced a mass demonstration in January 2025 to try to disrupt Trump’s second inauguration.

“At the 2017 Trump inauguration, a large group of violent Antifa members smashed up buildings and started fires to reject the election while the city was occupied with other leftist protests. D.C. prosecutors dropped all the charges against the suspects.

“This would empower Antifa to commit more acts of political violence over the next four years.”

