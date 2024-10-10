Report: George Soros appears to be preparing to meet his maker

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Reportedly an atheist, George Soros has set himself apart from other billionaires by generous and non-stop philanthropy to organizations and media hostile to the Judeo Christian legal and cultural foundations of the West, the United States in particular.

But all the lawfare in the world won’t stop the 94-year-old globalist’s transition to the great unknown. So he is transferring his empire to family and advisors he trusts to continue what many regard as his Satanic legacy.

Having already relinquished leadership of his cherished Open Society Foundations to his son Alexander, George Soros “has quietly been transferring parts of his property empire over to one of his most trusted advisers,” the New York Post reported on Oct. 8.

In the last year Soros, reportedly worth $25 billion, has transferred seven properties over to Judy Blum of Soros Fund Management within the last year, according to records cited by the Post. Blum has worked for Soros for more than 30 years.

“Soros has amassed an impressive portfolio of at least 11 houses and properties in Katonah, an affluent suburb of New York City in Westchester County,” the report said.

Soros first purchased a property in Katonah in 1993, according to records obtained by The Post.

Soros’ main full-time $10 million home is a restored 19th-century country house featuring nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 10,000 square feet of living space which he bought in 1996 from “Jurassic Park” author Michael Crichton.

“Since then he has steadily bought up neighboring properties and plots of land around his main home,” the report said.

Though he likes Westchester land, Soros apparently doesn’t care much for the people.

“He never participates in the community and never visits the local restaurants. He has chefs who deliver him food. He is now wheelchair-bound,” one resident told The Post.

Another added: “He is not really a part of the community, despite living here for so long.”

“Every time he throws a big party, he shuts the Wi-Fi down so no one can take [or send] pictures [through the internet],” several sources recalled to The Post.

Soros was last pictured in June and August in photos apparently taken in his home and uploaded to social media by his son Alex — the most public and outspoken of his five children. The younger Soros, 38, is engaged to former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, 48, whose first husband is Anthony Weiner.

